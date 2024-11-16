Samsung Galaxy S25 release date predictions: when are these phones likely to launch?

The biggest phones of 2024 have all now launched, but we probably won’t have to get far into 2025 before we see another major handset – in fact, three of them should land all at once, early in the year, in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This trio of high-end phones are likely to be the best of Samsung’s non-foldable phones for the year, and based on past form will probably rank among the absolute best phones from any brand.

While we don’t know exactly when these handsets will launch, we can take an educated guess based on rumors and tips, and Samsung’s typical release date patterns. Below then, you’ll find the predicted announcement date, our prediction for the pre-order date, and when we think these phones will actually go on sale.

We’ll also update this article whenever we hear any credible release date news or rumors, so make sure to keep checking back.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series

We've heard two credible release date leaks so far, one of which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be announced on January 23 and the other points to a Galaxy S25 announcement on January 22. However, with the first leak coming from South Korea and the launch event likely happening in the US, it's very possible due to time differences that both are correct, but for our purposes then the January 22 leak would be more likely.

Beyond that, another Samsung Galaxy S25 announcement date hint comes in the form of a Vietnamese survey, shared by @pnk505 on X. This states that on January 5, respondents will get a 10% discount off the next Galaxy S models.

So you might assume January 5 would be the announcement date of these phones, but that’s a Sunday, which is not a day Samsung is likely to use. Still, the discount code needn’t necessarily be sent on the announcement date, so if the survey is genuine then we could still see these phones get announced in early to mid-January, or indeed on January 22, as mentioned above.

But we’d be surprised if we see the phones before the middle of the month, as CES 2025 runs from January 7-11 (with some announcements potentially happening ahead of the official start of the show).

That will ensure the tech world’s attentions are elsewhere on those days, and Samsung itself typically uses CES to announce TVs and smart home products, so it probably wouldn’t want to distract from them with a major phone launch.

So where does that leave us? Beyond leaks, in its quarterly earnings report for Q3 2024, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 line would land in the first half of 2025, so we can round the release date down a little at least.

But based on when Samsung typically launches new models, we can round down the likely timing further. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was unveiled on January 17 of 2024, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 line was announced on February 1 of 2023. For the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung used February 9, and the Galaxy S21 was unveiled on January 14 of its release year.

So in recent years Samsung has always unveiled new Galaxy S models in either January or February, and no earlier than mid-January or later than mid-February. We’d expect the company will follow the same pattern with the Galaxy S25, so these phones will likely be unveiled somewhere roughly between January 15 and February 15.

January 22 fits comfortably into that window, so for now we'd say that's the most likely date, but any other date in that timeframe is possible too.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

In recent years, Samsung has opened pre-orders for new Galaxy S models the same day as they’re announced, and we have no reason to think that trend will stop with the Samsung Galaxy S25 line.

So we predict you’ll be able to pre-order the Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, straight after they’re announced – which as detailed above will possibly be on January 22, and at the very least will probably be sometime between around January 15 and February 15.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 went on sale on January 31, which is two weeks after it was announced. There was a similar but not identical gap with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22, each of which went on sale 16 days after their announcement, and the Galaxy S21 which went on sale 15 days after it was announced.

So we expect there will be a roughly two-week gap once again, meaning that if the Samsung Galaxy S25 is announced on January 22, it will probably go on sale sometime around February 5, give or take a couple of days, as that's two weeks later.

Of course, we're not certain of that January 22 announcement date, but assuming the Samsung Galaxy S25 line is unveiled between mid-January and mid-February anyway, you’ll be able to have one of these phones in your hand sometime between late January and early March.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and S25 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

As well as the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we’re also expecting to see a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and perhaps a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

The FE is a slightly lower end alternative to the main Galaxy S line, and Samsung launches a new FE model most but not all years, while the Galaxy S25 Slim is a new rumored model that would be thinner than the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line.

However, most leaks suggest neither of these will land alongside the main Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Typically, the FE launches well over six months later – with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for example only going on sale in October of 2024. One tip suggests we could see the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in April, but that would still probably be at least two months after the main Galaxy S25 line.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is similarly said by some sources to be landing two or three months after the main Samsung Galaxy S25 series, so probably April or May. That said, one leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Slim could actually arrive alongside the rest of the S25 line, if Samsung gets it finished in time. So don't count it out just yet.