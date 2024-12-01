Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored cameras: every expected camera on every model

Samsung’s Galaxy S phones almost always excel for photographic performance, with the company’s top models often ranking among the best camera phones. So if you’re into smartphone photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be worth getting excited about.

We probably won’t know for sure what camera hardware these phones have until January, with leaks suggesting these phones could be unveiled on January 22. But other leaks have revealed many of the possible camera specs.

Below then, we’ve detailed the likely camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with some information on what cameras the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might have.

Our predictions below are primarily based on leaks, coupled with some educated guesses to fill in the gaps.

Samsung Galaxy 25 rumored cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored cameras Main camera: 50MP (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch, 24mm) Ultra-wide camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 1/2.55-inch, 13mm, 120-degree field of view) Telephoto camera: 10MP,( f/2.4, 1/3.94-inch, 67mm, 3x optical zoom) Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 26mm)

We’ve heard very little about the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S25 so far, but often when a key detail doesn’t get leaked much it’s because it’s not changing from the previous generation, and that’s exactly what TechManiacs claims.

Or at least, the site says the megapixel counts of the sensors will remain the same, but notes that improvements will come to the ISP (image signal processor) through the new chipset – rumored to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite – and that there could be other hardware improvements.

It doesn’t say what those other hardware improvements will be, but it’s possible then that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could get some new lenses or sensors, just with the same number of megapixels.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In any case, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but for now it’s all we have to go on. So our best prediction for the Samsung Galaxy S25’s cameras is that they’ll be similar to those on the Samsung Galaxy S24, meaning a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP front-facing camera.

In the chart above you can see more detailed information on these cameras, though again, there’s no guarantee the Galaxy S25 will have exactly this.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Plus rumored cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus rumored cameras Main camera: 50MP (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch, 24mm) Ultra-wide camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 1/2.55-inch, 13mm, 120-degree field of view) Telephoto camera: 10MP,( f/2.4, 1/3.94-inch, 67mm, 3x optical zoom) Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 26mm)

It’s exactly the same story with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which is to say the only camera leak so far (linked above) suggests the cameras will have the same number of megapixels as in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

That doesn’t guarantee that it will use exactly the same sensors and lenses, but if there were big changes planned, we’d think they would have leaked by now.

So for now we’re predicting a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP front-facing camera, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

We also predict that whatever the case, its camera hardware will be the same as the standard Samsung Galaxy S25’s, since the base and Plus models typically have the same cameras.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra rumored cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored cameras Main camera: 200MP (f/1.7, 1/1.3inch, 24mm) Ultra-wide camera: 50MP Periscope camera: 50MP,( f/3.4, 1/2.52-inch, 111mm, 5x optical zoom) Telephoto camera: 10MP (f/2.4, 1/3.52-inch, 67mm, 3x optical zoom) Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 26mm)

While the base and Plus models might not be in for any camera upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be getting some camera improvements.

Multiple sources have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, up from 12MP on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, these leakers claim the other sensors won’t be changing. That would mean you’re also getting a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

One early leak from @BennettBuhner did suggest it could have more upgrades, including a larger, near 1-inch 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP 3x – 5x variable zoom camera, and a 50MP 10x zoom camera, as well as the more widely rumored 50MP ultra-wide. However, since no one else has echoed this claim and the source doesn’t have much of a track record, we’re skeptical of that.

So for now, our best guess is that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have broadly the same cameras as the S24 Ultra, just with a new 50MP ultra-wide.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Slim rumored cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

There’s a chance a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could land alongside the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and while we don’t know much about it yet, we have heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could have an "Ultra" camera, perhaps meaning the 200MP one from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The same source more recently said that the Galaxy S25 Slim would have a “stronger” camera than the base Galaxy S25, though since they haven’t detailed exactly what specs the camera might have, it’s hard to know quite what to expect.