The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE cameras have leaked, and they’re utterly underwhelming

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could have the same rear cameras as its predecessor

Reportedly only the selfie camera is getting an upgrade

Previous leaks suggest the chipset won't be much better either

It almost seems like Samsung might have a cap on how many interesting phones it can launch in a year, because having added a new and intriguing model to the mix in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, we’re now hearing that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might be a lot less desirable.

According to GalaxyClub (via GSMArena), the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will have almost identical cameras to its predecessor, with the phone said to once again have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

The only camera that will apparently be improved is the front-facing one, with this said to be 12MP – up from 10MP on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

So it sounds like the cameras will barely be an upgrade at all, and while a 50MP main sensor isn’t bad, an 8MP telephoto has no business being on an upper mid-range phone in 2025. Though as the article notes, the Galaxy S25 FE will at least have the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge beat there, as that latter phone has no telephoto camera at all.

The chipset could disappoint too

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Image credit: Future)

This isn’t the only disappointing rumored aspect of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE though, as earlier reports point to it having either exactly the same Exynos 2400e chipset as the S24 FE, or more likely a slightly upgraded Exynos 2400 (without the ‘e’).

Either way, that would be a step down from what you’ll find in the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and even with the latter it wouldn’t be much of an upgrade on last year’s phone.

So it seems like there might not be much reason to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE if you already have a Galaxy S24 FE, and even if you’re coming from something much lower end, it could be hard to justify this over the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 unless this new FE is substantially cheaper.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it will be remains to be seen, but we’ll hopefully find out soon, as references to Samsung Galaxy S25 FE firmware have been spotted, suggesting that it might launch before too long. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE didn’t land until September of last year, so if the S25 FE follows a similar pattern it could still be quite a few months away.