We just got another big hint that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is on the way

References to Galaxy S25 FE firmware have appeared

The phone could launch in September or October

It may well come with an Exynos processor inside

As our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review will tell you, these 'Fan Edition' takes on the flagship models often hit the sweet spot when it comes to price and performance – and it seems we're getting a Galaxy S25 FE model in the not-too-distant future.

The team over at SamMobile has discovered evidence that work has begun on the firmware for the Galaxy S25 FE, the lowest level of software that operates underneath Android (known as One UI on Samsung handsets of course).

Now this doesn't really tell us anything about the phone itself: just that Samsung remains committed to the FE series and should be unveiling the Galaxy S25 version sooner rather than later. The US unlocked variant has the model number SM-S731U and uses firmware version S731USQU0AYDH, according to the digging done by SamMobile.

The thinking is that the phone will run One UI 8 (based on Android 16) out of the box. While One UI 7 is only just making its way out to the majority of Samsung handsets, we've already seen indications that One UI 8 is in testing.

So when will we see it?

The Galaxy S25 launched in January (Image credit: Future)

It's not easy to predict a potential launch date for the Galaxy S25 FE. We know that last year's model launched in September, and that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was unveiled in October 2023, so there are some clues there.

Most likely, this upcoming phone will also show up in September or October, but first we're going to have the launches of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are expected to be happening sometime during July.

We haven't heard many rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to this point, but there has been talk that it will come with one of Samsung's own Exynos processors. All the other handsets in the Galaxy S25 series use Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon, but we're still waiting for full details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Speaking of the Galaxy S25 Edge, that should be the next handset that's launched by Samsung. Most tipsters are predicting that we're going to see the phone unveiled in full on Tuesday, May 13, after we first got a glimpse of it in January.