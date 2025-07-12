Should I hardwire my dash cam? That was something I never even thought about when I installed my first model a number of years ago. Back then, the most popular way of powering a dash cam was to plug it into a 12V power port, which was a standard feature in most vehicles. Even now, I still use a 12V power source if it’s available when I'm testing dash cams.



The great thing about this plug and play route is that I’m not stuck with the dash cam fitted to one vehicle. I test a lot of cars and dash cams too, so having that flexibility is mighty handy. The downside? Well, many of the best dash cam models come with a extra features and functions that only to work if the unit is hard wired into the vehicle.



Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, agrees: “A dash cam is powered in two ways, either through hard wiring or by plugging in to the car's 12V power socket," he says. "Drivers may opt for the 12V because it requires a less thorough set-up; however, while a dash cam might not necessarily need to be hardwired, those who want to get the best out of their models should consider doing so."

What is hardwiring a dash cam, and how is it done?

Hardwiring a dash cam into a vehicle means that instead of the plug and play route for power, generally using a 12V power source, the unit is plumbed directly into the wiring loom. This task can be made much easier because many of the dash cam manufacturers sell supplementary hardwiring kits, which take much of the strain out of the process.



However, as the installation process does involve fiddling with the wiring and fuses in a vehicle, it could be wise to get the work carried out by a professional. This can include someone like a vehicle electrician, a qualified mechanic, or anybody who is confident with their understanding of vehicle electronics. It’s also worth consulting the owner’s manual and the relevant dash cam documentation or website to ensure the dash cam model and vehicle are compatible.



Some models offer a variation on this theme using the ODBII port as the connection point. The ODBII port is primarily used for plugging in diagnostic tools for fault checking in newer vehicles. However, it is also a quick way of connecting a dash cam that can subsequently use an always on source for power.



This method is also less permanent as the ODBII port connector allows the dash cam to be unplugged. It’s worth noting that ODBII ports can often be quite hard to find but are usually located somewhere under the dashboard area.

So that's the what and the how, but what about the why? There are three key benefits to hardwiring.

Always-on monitoring

Depending on the model and its specification, hardwiring a dash cam into any vehicle can open up all sorts of extra possibilities. The main appeal is that hardwiring allows a dash cam to work in an always on setup. This means it can unlock the potential that many dash cams have to carry out 24/7 monitoring of a vehicle, which includes a 'parking mode'. This makes good sense if the vehicle is often left unattended in less salubrious areas.



“Through hardwiring, a dash cam has a continual power source maintained through the fuse box or the car’s electrical system via the OBD socket, meaning it’s still operational and continues recording while in parking mode," adds Brooker. "Hardwiring is therefore advisable for those wanting to continue capturing while their vehicle’s engine is off in case of any incidents like vandalism, break-ins or hit-and-runs. Plus, this also frees up the 12V socket to be used by another device."



Parking mode is becoming increasingly common in the best dash cams, including Nextbase's own iQ and the 622GW.

The other bonus with this route is the way the dash cam is also useful for parking monitoring when a vehicle is stored in a parking lot. With a dash cam recording activity around the car, it will capture footage of anyone tampering with the vehicle or, for example, someone dinging or damaging it when you’re absent. The footage may well capture license plate details and other important information relating to any such incident.

A tidier setup

Of course, another big bonus with going down the hardwiring route with a dash cam installation is that it is much tidier than choosing the plug and play option. Every dash cam has a power cable, and these can often be long and rather obtrusive in the cockpit of any vehicle. This is especially so where the cable comes out from the dash cam on the windshield and down towards the power source.



A hardwiring kit can eradicate a lot of the obvious cables and all dash cam manufacturers produce handy plastic installation tools that can be used to push wiring behind trim panels. Not needing to remove the dash cam thanks to hardwiring can mean this job can be done much more permanently than if a dash cam needs to be moved from vehicle to vehicle.



That said, it is also a lot less flexible in that respect, so might not suit folks who need the flexibility of moving a dash cam between vehicles. If this aspect of hardwiring a dashcam is less appealing, it may be worth searching for a dash cam model that can be powered using an external battery pack, thereby unlocking the likes of 24/7 surveillance and parking monitoring features.

Any drawbacks related to hardwiring?

Hardwiring a dash cam into a vehicle might have an effect on the vehicle's battery as the always on requirement for it to work will always sap a small amount of power. However, many dash cam models and today's smart hardwiring kits can detect if power levels are getting low and duly shut themselves off to avoid a flat battery. Therefore, if this is a concern, make sure you look out for smart hardwiring options when purchasing a dash cam.



The other issue with hardwiring is that it is, essentially, a permanent solution. A dash cam that has been hardwired can be removed again, but this isn’t going to be advisable unless you’re selling the vehicle and want to keep the dash cam, or you’re going to upgrade to a newer model with a better specification. On the upside, if the installation is done using a supplementary hardwiring kit matched to the dash cam model, there should be instructions on how to remove it without causing any unwanted issues.

Hardwiring a dash cam – the bottom line

I’ve found that going down the hardwiring route for dash cam installation can be a brilliant way of maximising its potential beyond an easy plug and play setup. It’s all down to personal choice and how permanent you want your dash cam to be, but hardwiring is well worth investigating, especially for more advanced dash cam models.

As I've mentioned, it unleashes an always-on parking mode, with all its benefits. Secondly, it makes for a much tidier setup. There's a third big reason, too – you can relax in the knowledge that hardwiring is a more reliable connection than the plug-in 12V power source.



“At Nextbase, we’d recommend that premium dash cam models like the Nextbase iQ be hardwired," explains Brooker. "This will allow drivers to access additional features like Parking Mode which activates when the car is stationary for enhanced security while parked and a built in ‘cut off’ to stop the car’s battery getting too low. Hardwiring also avoids missed footage due to loose 12V plugs or unreliable connections, which is important for capturing unpredictable events. Plus, it also allows for neater installation with less visible wires and can act as a theft deterrent as a more permanent fixture of the car.



“Dash cams should always be fitted according to user manuals, with any cable or leads secured to ensure it does not obstruct the view of the road or distract the driver. While it is possible to hardwire a dash cam yourself, this requires some knowledge of your car’s electrical system. Those without previous experience or knowledge of hardwiring should consult a professional. Should you need assistance, Nextbase have a home installation service, plus retailers like Halfords in the UK and Best Buy in the US offer installation when you purchase your dash cam.”



Ultimately, if you’ve bought a decent dash cam, it can bring out the best in many models. What’s more, by spending a bit extra and getting it professionally fitted, the experience should also be a low stress exercise.