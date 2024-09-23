This free app gives drivers real-time speed camera alerts, complete with Google Maps integration

Leading dash cam brand Miofive has announced its new and completely free speed camera app, Miofive UK Speedcam.

The app provides real-time alerts for any type of speed camera on the roads around you, including fixed, red-light and average speed cameras, whether that's on residential streets or motorways.

As its name suggests, the app is designed to keep road users in the UK informed, alert and protected, and it's available for iOS and Android, with no subscription needed.

Miofive has brought some speed camera alert features typically reserved for its pricy dash cams into the completely free app. (Image credit: Future)

Key features of the Miofive UK Speedcam app include comprehensive camera alerts, with up-to-date information about speed camera locations, plus Google Maps integration with an advanced alert system.

Miofive UK Speedcam app can operate in the background and includes a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode that allows users to view the alerts while using other apps, without disruption.

Miofive makes dash cams including the Miofive S1, which we rate as one of the best dash cams for under £100, plus the superb-value Miofive Dual Dash Cam.

That Miofive is extending some features previously reserved for its dash cams to anyone for free is to be commended.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android users can download the app on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the Apple Store. We look forward to giving the app a spin.