This free app gives drivers real-time speed camera alerts, complete with Google Maps integration
Motorists rejoice: Miofive UK Speedcam is available for free, no subscription required
Leading dash cam brand Miofive has announced its new and completely free speed camera app, Miofive UK Speedcam.
The app provides real-time alerts for any type of speed camera on the roads around you, including fixed, red-light and average speed cameras, whether that's on residential streets or motorways.
As its name suggests, the app is designed to keep road users in the UK informed, alert and protected, and it's available for iOS and Android, with no subscription needed.
Key features of the Miofive UK Speedcam app include comprehensive camera alerts, with up-to-date information about speed camera locations, plus Google Maps integration with an advanced alert system.
Miofive UK Speedcam app can operate in the background and includes a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode that allows users to view the alerts while using other apps, without disruption.
Miofive makes dash cams including the Miofive S1, which we rate as one of the best dash cams for under £100, plus the superb-value Miofive Dual Dash Cam.
That Miofive is extending some features previously reserved for its dash cams to anyone for free is to be commended.
Android users can download the app on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the Apple Store. We look forward to giving the app a spin.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.