Garmin launches four new dash cams to record everything that happens on the road

Our best dash cam guide could well need a refresh in the near future: Garmin has launched four new models to give you even more choice when it comes to picking up a camera that'll record everything that happens to you and your vehicle.

Heading up the new quartet of cams is the Garmin Dash Cam X310, which offers a 2.4-inch LCD screen, 4K Ultra HD video quality, built-in GPS and advanced driver awareness alerts – warning you about speed cameras in the vicinity, for example, or telling you when there's a risk of a forward collision.

For a little less money you can get hold of the Dash Cam X110 or the Dash Cam X210: they're the same as the Dash Cam X310 model, but the maximum resolution video quality only goes up to 1080p or 1440p respectively.

The final dash cam in the new series is the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3. This ditches the screen to offer a smaller form factor – around the size of a car key – that's easier to fit into place and less of a distraction while driving. This model offers 1080p video recording.

Voice command support

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is the cheapest of the new models (Image credit: Garmin)

One of the clever features Garmin has included here is voice command support, which means you can control various functions on the cameras (like starting and stopping video recordings) without taking your eyes off the road.

There's also what Garmin is calling a Clarity polariser lens enhancement, which apparently reduces interference from windshield glare – giving you the best chance of capturing the evidence you need in the event of an accident or criminal damage.

For more features, you can get the Garmin Drive app installed on your smartphone: this lets you sync up feeds from up to four Garmin dash cams, if you've really splashed out on the surveillance tech for your vehicle.

You can pick up all four models now from the Garmin website: pricing is $149.99/£149.99 for the Dash Cam Mini 3, $199.99/£199.99 for the X110, $299.99/£259.99 for the X210, and $399.99/£349.99 for the X310.