Garmin just dropped a load of free new features for its smartwatches and cycling computers

We recently saw the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Enduro 3 revealed, but after launching a smorgasbord of new hardware the company has turned its attention to software upgrades for the time being – music to the ears of anyone using one of the best Garmin watches.

Garmin has revealed a new update coming to the Epix Gen 2, Fenix 7, Forerunner, Vivoactive and Venu 3 Series smartwatches, as well as its Edge 540, Edge 840, and Edge 1040 cycling computers which adds a whole host of new features.

Here are the best new features in the September 2024 Garmin update, straight from a Garmin press release. You can update your compatible device to access these features right now, by going to the Garmin Connect app and accessing the 'Devices' page.

The best new features on your Garmin smartwatch and cycling computer

Garmin Coach

One of the biggest new features is a range of updates to Garmin Coach. If you're a cyclist, you'll now get added training plans, which will be ideal for event prep.

The Garmin Connect app will offer personalized workout plans, just like it does for runers, and they'll adapt each day based on how well you're doing.

Run Coach will also add more bespoke workout features, taking into account health metrics and running performance, as well as recovery.

Garmin Share

Garmin Connect will now let you share your workouts and courses, or even specific locations, with other users. That could be ideal for prepping for a team event, or just setting up some friendly competition.

Road Hazards

Edge 540, 840 and 1040 Series cycling computers will now offer road hazard alerts based on user reports. That can help you plan a fresh route to avoid them, or you can leave at a different time to see if traffic improves.

Pool swim

A long-awaited addition, Pool Swim metrics are coming to Garmin devices. You can set intensity and pace targets, drill types, and adjust for different pool sizes.

GroupRide

Setting off on a trek with friends? GroupRide will offer in-ride messaging between your cycling team, offer live locations, and incident detection alerts, as well as leaderboards for big climbs.

Garmin is going harder on in-device communication these days, especially with the advent of the Garmin Messenger functionality, and GroupRide takes things one step further. We're personally hoping for a similar GroupRun functionality in the future.