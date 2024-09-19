Your Android smartwatch could soon work much better on iPhone, thanks to the EU

The European Commission has started proceedings to help Apple comply with the interoperability obligations of its Digital Markets Act, a move that Apple warns could put European consumers at risk.

The EC announced Thursday that it has started two specification proceedings "to assist Apple in complying with its interoperability obligations under the DMA."

Specifically, the EC is taking action in two key areas. The second deals with how Apple handles interoperability requests made by developers and third-party apps so that they can interact better with Apple's ecosystem.

However, it's the first initiative that has caught our eye. The EC is looking at "several iOS connectivity features and functionalities, predominantly used for and by connected devices."

The block specifically names smartwatches, as well as headphones and VR headsets, as devices dependent on effective interoperability with smartphones and their operating systems.

The release says proceedings will "specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing, and connectivity," implying that Apple is currently lacking in this area and needs to improve. This could be great news for users of Android smartwatches, but Apple doesn't seem impressed.

Another EU headache for Apple

In a statement to TechRadar, Apple said, "We’re proud of the fact that we’ve built over 250,000 APIs that allow developers to build apps that access our operating system and functionalities in a way that ensures users' privacy and security. To comply with the DMA, we’ve also created ways for apps in the European Union to request additional interoperability with iOS and iPadOS while protecting our users."

Taking aim at the EC, Apple said, "Undermining the protections we’ve built over time would put European consumers at risk, giving bad actors more ways to access their devices and data. We will continue to work constructively with the European Commission on a path forward that both protects our EU users and clarifies the regulation.”

The Commission will conclude these proceedings in six months, after which "it will explain the measures the gatekeeper should take to effectively comply with the interoperability obligation of the DMA."

Apple is seemingly at the beck and call of the EU regarding interoperability and doesn't appear to have much wiggle room. The resulting changes could see Android smartwatches such as the Google Pixel Watch 3 given deeper access to iPhone functions such as notifications and connectivity.

The move could give iPhone users more choice when it comes to the best smartwatch to pair with their device; however, there could also be unintended consequences.

The EC has heavily regulated Apple's iOS business model, introducing changes to the way Apple distributes apps on iPhone. It has opened up streaming apps, alternative app marketplaces, and even limited sideloading to iPhone, a net win for consumers. However, there's an argument to be made that the changes have eroded the polished experience of using Apple's handsets.

More importantly, it has left Apple skittish about introducing new features in the territory. Most notably, Apple Intelligence is a glaring absence from iOS in the EU. The company notes it's concerned about the DMA's interoperability requirements, which "could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security."

Apple is banging the security and privacy drum again with this latest development. The company also told us that there's a risk of bad actors stealing data, exposing personal information, or even damaging their devices without the right protections in place for third-party interoperability. Apple even pointed to the recent global CrowdStrike outage as an example of this unchecked interoperability, citing Microsoft's interoperability agreement with the EC as the reason it can't wall off its operating system like Apple does.

As Apple Intelligence's absence shows, continued EU pressure could see Apple increasingly reluctant to roll out new features, software changes, or even new products to the EU in the future.