If you're feeling the heat, then there's every chance your tech is too, especially if it's an automotive accessory such as a dash cam.

Prolonged exposure to the sun and excessive heat through a windshield can cause potential issues with the way even the best dash cam models operate.



Most manufacturers will often highlight the ideal operating temperature of any unit and its peripherals, which ordinarily should mean that there’s nothing to worry about provided you stick within those limits.

However, when the going gets really hot – like it is in many parts of the world right now – or, conversely, extremely cold, it’s worth running through a few potential measures to keep your dash cam working happily – we've included 8 steps you can take below, as well as a couple of key features to look out for.

Memory

Extremes of temperature can often result in both hardware and software failures. However, one of the most common issues with dash cams and extreme temperatures isn’t actually to do with the dash cam itself, but the media card in use.

Memory cards have come a long way in a reasonably short space of time and you'll want one that doesn't overheat or corrupt, especially given the potential importance of the data it holds when used in a dash cam.



The easiest way to combat any memory card failures is to ensure that you’ve got the best card onboard to suit your budget. Many dash cam models come with a supplied card – typically micro SD – and these can be a good bet as they’re often produced specifically for the model you’ve got. If you're buying a dash cam – considering adding a card from the supplier if it's not bundled with the dash cam.

Reformatting memory cards from time to time can be a wise practice as it keeps them refreshed and less likely to corrupt (just remember the data will be wiped from the card).

Another option is to purchase a high-performance micro SD memory card from a third-party supplier and there are plenty to choose from. As always, if you can afford to spend a little more it’s worth going for the major names with a reputation to match.

Skimping on a memory card can catch you out – losing or not even recording footage of a vital event doesn’t bear thinking about, so keep the memory card quality and health levels as high as possible.

Power

Before you purchase any dash cam it’s well worth picking through the specification, including what sort of temperature range the model you’re interested in buying can operate in.

Most of the best dash cams from leading names Nextbase, Garmin, Viofo, Miofive or 70mai are designed and built to work well within most common thresholds. However, if you’re opt for an unbranded and very cheap model, bear in mind there may well be compromises on the performance front.



We recently had a question from a reader about overheating in response to our 70mai 360 Omni 4K Dash Cam review. We asked 70mai for comment, and this was the reply,

'The operating temperature range of the 4K Omni is between -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F). Additionally, the supercapacitor used in the 4K Omni allows it to operate under high temperatures and ensures that videos are automatically saved before shutting down in the event of a power outage.'

If you're looking for a new dash cam, one powered by a supercapacitor is more likely to withstand extreme temperatures than a battery dash cam.

8 things you can you do

In addition to selecting a good memory card and formatting it from time to time, as well as opting for a dash cam with supercapacitor rather than battery, there are a few practical steps you can take to ensure your dash cam runs smoothly.

Look for a dash cam that can be separated relatively easily from the mount on the windshield. That way, even if it is super-hot or extremely cold, you can take the dash cam indoors and keep it under wraps at night or during times you’re away from the vehicle.

The downside with this option is if you’re using 24/7 surveillance, always on functionality and parking modes, as of course you will lose these features by removing the camera.

If you'd rather keep the dash cam in the vehicle, even when it's sweltering, how about parking in the shade to keep it out of the sun.

Keep in mind that dash cams generate their own heat when operating, so like yourself, give your dash cam some ventilation if possible.

The other thing to consider is record settings. Dash cams that record high resolution 4K video files will generate more heat during the process than, say, Full HD, so it might be worth dialling back the video resolution just while the hot weather continues.



The same can be said for other features and functions too, with the likes of Wi-Fi and video bitrate which can contribute to additional heat being generated. If you don't need then, try switching Wi-Fi features off.

If you’re unfortunate to find your dashcam is still acting up, it may be worth rebooting the device while including a little bit of downtime in-between that will allow it to cool down a bit.

It might seem obvious, but sometimes simply switching it off and on again might just be the thing your dash cam is crying out for. Do that while you’re having a cooling drink, and everyone will be happy.