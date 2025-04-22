It seems that One UI 7 is finally rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 FE

One UI 7 is now appearing on phones from 2023

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 FE are included

South Korea is the first country to see the update

The rollout of One UI 7, which is Samsung's take on Android 15, has been a rather tortuous one so far – but it appears there is some light at the end of the software update tunnel, with both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S24 FE now receiving their upgrades.

News of the updates are popping up in various places, with SamMobile spotting that Galaxy S23 devices are now receiving the software, and well-known tipster @tarunvats33 reporting on the arrival of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 FE.

There is a caveat here, which is that the rollout has only been seen in Samsung's home country of South Korea so far. However, it shouldn't be too long before these same devices get One UI 7 across the rest of the world.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 launched in 2023, which suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – the flagship foldables from that year – should also be getting One UI 7 in the near future.

The story so far

Breaking!!Galaxy S24 FE receives One UI 7 update in Korea.Build Version: S721NKSU2BYD9/S721NOKR2BYD9/S721NKSU2BYD9 pic.twitter.com/uTVOi0CSAAApril 22, 2025

We got our first proper look at One UI 7 when it appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets that were launched in January. Though it was missing some small finishing touches, the software development was virtually completed in time for those devices.

The One UI 7 upgrade has taken a while to reach older Samsung phones though. The release date for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets was originally set for April 7, but even then it didn't all go smoothly.

Within the first few days, there were reports of a bug that had halted the rollout of the software, though there wasn't much in the way of clarity around what had happened – or when One UI 7 might continue to be pushed out to devices.

Since then, the 2024 Samsung handsets have apparently started getting the update again, and now the 2023 phones are following on. If you're just getting the software, you don't have long to explore its features, because One UI 8 is already on the way.