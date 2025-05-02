Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally coming to older Galaxy phones in the US
The long wait seems to be coming to an end
- Samsung is rolling out One UI 7 to all supported Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series phones in the US
- The long-awaited update effectively ends a protracted months-long rollout for the Android 15-based update
- In the months since One UI 7 launched in pre-release form, Android 16 has been confirmed and One UI 8 rumored
Samsung is finally rolling out One UI 7 to older Galaxy phones in the US, following months of delays and ambiguity over the launch of the Korean tech titan’s latest mobile operating system.
As reported by Android Authority, Samsung is now rolling out its most recent OS version update to the full range of supported handsets, after the Galaxy S24 series got the update in April 2025.
The full list of devices included in this latest stage of One UI 7’s long-troubled rollout includes:
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
As per SamMobile's list of One UI 7-supported devices, this means that once the rollout has completed, One UI 7 will finally be available on all supported Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones in the US. Presumably, other regions will follow suit soon.
Notably, the Android Authority report doesn’t mention whether this latest release will bring One UI 7 to any Galaxy A series phones – while the recently released Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 all run One UI 7 out of the box, we’ve not heard so much about previous generations.
Samsung has seemingly struggled to get One UI 7 off the ground. The Android 15-based operating system launched with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January, though this was officially a pre-release build of the software.
Here at TechRadar, we’ve reported extensively on the various updates and rumors surrounding One UI 7 and its prolonged release through our dedicated Samsung Galaxy phones coverage – but now, it seems like an end is in sight.
However, with Google getting closer to the launch of Android 16, it’s worth asking whether this delay will affect Samsung’s update schedule going forwards.
We recently reported on supposedly leaked images that show an early version of One UI 8 running on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but there’s no telling when this update might arrive.
Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, though – this is a great moment for Samsung Galaxy owners, and while I haven't exactly been impressed with the rollout of One UI 7, it is good to see Samsung pull through.
Now that Samsung’s latest software update isn’t limited to only the best Samsung phones, many more users will gain access to its overhauled UI, new Now Bar feature, and reworked notifications system, among other new features. If you’re looking forward to upgrading, let us know in the comments below.
