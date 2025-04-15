Samsung's One UI 7 rollout could restart today, but it’s already been overshadowed by One UI 8

New tipoffs suggest Samsung's One UI 7 delay will be lifted on April 15

Also, new images claim to show an early version of One UI 8 running on a Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung has yet to finish rolling out One UI 7

Samsung has already caught a lot of flak for the generationally chaotic rollout of One UI 7, the company’s implementation of Android 15 for Samsung Galaxy phones – and a last-minute delay announced on April 14 hasn’t helped the situation.

However, a notable tipster has posited that this delay could be more of a bump in the road than a full-on halt, with the latest rumors suggesting the pause will be lifted on April 15 – that’s today at the time of writing.



This comes from Ice Universe, a prominent tipster who shared the suggestion in a seemingly deleted post to X (formerly Twitter), which was subsequently reported by Android Authority.

According to an April 15 post made by an unnamed Samsung solutions manager and forum moderator to Samsung’s Korean community forum, the update rollout was paused due to “some issues requiring maintenance”, but they also note that Samsung has “completed its inspection and will resume updates soon."

One UI 7 is the long-awaited Android 15-based update for Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Though a pre-release version of the update can be found loaded on Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones, as well as the latest A-series models, One UI 7 is still considered unreleased as it has not yet completed its rollout to older handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S24.

It has taken so long for Samsung to implement One UI 7 – based on Android 15, which released back in September 2024 – that we previously reported on concerns that Android 16 could release before Samsung manages to issue the update.

One UI 8 possible leaked images

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix)

Though Samsung seems to have just about won the race against Android 16, another rumor has served to visualize just how far we are into the next development cycle.

Images shared by Smartprix claim to show a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone running an early alpha version of One UI 8, based on Android 16.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides a few minor visual tweaks to a handful of apps, the report suggests that One UI 8 is focused primarily on optimization.

The report adds that the fact that only a few apps have had any changes made suggests that One UI 8 is in very early stages of development.

Indeed, if the launch of One UI 7 marks a reset of Samsung’s yearly development cycle, we may not expect to see One UI 8 launched until 2026.

I’d personally be happy with a smaller, easier update next time around, if it means a quicker rollout than we’ve seen with One UI 7. Running older software can really take the wind out of the sails of even the best Samsung phones.

Let us know what you think of Samsung’s update antics in the comments below.