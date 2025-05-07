One UI 7 made its debut on the Galaxy S25 series, including the Plus model

One UI 8 should bring new features to the Now Bar

The software may also fix a problem with the Secure Folder

One UI 8 assets for watches have also leaked

With One UI 7 (based on Android 15) only just making its way out to older Galaxy handsets, Samsung is already prepping One UI 8 (based on Android 16) – and there are some key upgrades in the pipeline for both phones and watches.

We know that Google is planning to push out Android 16 very soon, ahead of the Pixel 10 phones, and it looks as though Samsung is keen to catch up. There have been rumors that One UI 8 could launch with the next Galaxy foldables sometime in July.

Let's start with the Now Bar, the dynamic lock-screen widget added in One UI 7. As per @Topraks9plus on social media (via 9to5Google), the One UI 8 version of the widget will add the ability to show phone calls and 'do not disturb' modes.

Both would be useful additions. Right now, the Now Bar can show live updates from apps such as Samsung Health and Google Maps, but the more information that's available on the lock screen the better.

Phones and watches

Updates are also on the way for the Galaxy Watch 7 (Image credit: Samsung)

Separately, a social post from @DevOfIpos (via Android Authority) suggests the Secure Folder in One UI 8 will be based on the Private Space feature in Android 15. This would be a small change, but it would fix one of the few privacy issues with Secure Folder.

Right now, the apps and files in Secure Folder can be exposed in certain scenarios. Samsung hasn't publicly acknowledged the problem, but it seems it might be about to fix it.

We've also seen assets for One UI 8 Watch leaked, again leaked by @DevOfIpos (via SamMobile). There are new system sounds, refined app icons, and more hints that Gemini will soon be appearing on Galaxy Watch devices.

Samsung hasn't yet updated any of its Galaxy Watches to One UI 7, and it looks almost certain that wearables like the Galaxy Watch 7 will jump directly to One UI 8 instead. We can expect more leaks in the near future, and hopefully some official news fairly soon too.