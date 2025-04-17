The 'final' One UI 7 update is rolling out to the Galaxy S25, but older phones could still be waiting a while to get it
Here's what the latest leaks say
- Galaxy S25 series phones are getting a small One UI 7 update
- The release schedule for other phones remains uncertain
- Galaxy S23 models could get the update next week – or next month
Samsung's rollout of One UI 7 (based on Android 15) has been a long and frustrating one for users, with delays and bugs aplenty – and we've got some more details about when the software might actually arrive on your phone.
First up, well-known tipster @UniverseIce notes that the "final full version" of One UI 7 is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S25. Or at least it appears to be in South Korea, so it should reach the rest of the world soon.
The Galaxy S25 phones launched with One UI 7 on board back in January, but this latest "final" version seems to bring the handsets up to date with the latest features – including a new charging animation and improved interface support for media player apps.
That leaves every other Galaxy phone. Officially, One UI 7 was supposed to be heading to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on April 7, though that process was put on pause, and it's not clear if it has fully resumed. Based on reports on Reddit and social media, it seems it may depend on where in the world you are.
Coming soon?
The official One UI 7 rollout timeline for the India region‼️Repost pic.twitter.com/WqzOnmNdU6April 16, 2025
With ongoing uncertainty about the One UI 7 update for Galaxy handsets launched in 2024 and 2025, it's perhaps no surprise that we're seeing conflicting leaks around when older phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 are going to be included.
If you own a Galaxy S23, you'll be encouraged by a report from Android Headlines suggesting the phone could get One UI 7 as early as next week – though it seems the Canadian carrier listing the leak is based on has now been revised.
From Canada to India, where well-known tipster @tarunvats33 has posted another rollout timeline that specifies the Galaxy S23 upgrade date as May 25. Some other phones and tablets will apparently have to wait until June or even July.
As has tended to be the norm with One UI 7, we're left with a lack of clarity from Samsung and a lot of conflicting rumors – not helped by the complex logistics of managing software updates across multiple countries and carriers. Once again, Galaxy phone owners are having to patiently refresh their Android update screens and wait.
