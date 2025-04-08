You might be waiting until June to get One UI 7 on your Samsung Galaxy device

April, May and June

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra home screen with clock and weather
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Samsung Korea has shared its rollout plan for One UI 7
  • While some devices are getting the update already, others could be waiting until sometime in June
  • However, timings may differ in other countries

It has been a long wait for One UI 7 (Samsung’s version of Android 15), and while the update is now rolling out to some devices, others might be waiting months.

This is according to a post on Samsung’s Korean site (via SamMobile), which states that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will all get the update in April.

So, if you own one of those devices then you shouldn’t have long to wait. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, A34, A35, S22, 22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Tab S8, S8 Plus, S8 Ultra, S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, or Galaxy Quantum 4, then you’ll apparently have to wait until sometime in May.

Worse still, owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Quantum 3, Jump 3, Jump 2, Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 4 Pro, and Wide 7 will apparently be waiting until sometime in June.

Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is first in line for One UI 7 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Timings may vary

However, it’s worth noting that this list is specifically for South Korea, so timings may differ a bit elsewhere – and indeed an earlier list from Samsung Czechia did include some differences. So some of these devices may get updated sooner where you are – but it’s not impossible that some may also get updated later.

Whenever you get the One UI 7 update though, it should be worth the wait. New features include the likes of Now Brief, which provides an AI-powered summary of your day ahead, and the Now Bar, which brings important real-time updates from apps to the lock screen, a bit like Live Activities on iOS.

One UI 7 also brings some new camera features, including AI-powered tools like Audio Eraser and Best Face. Though note that not all features will arrive on every device, with some requiring more recent and powerful hardware.

