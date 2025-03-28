Here's when Samsung's One UI 7 upgrade will finally roll out to your older Galaxy devices

We've got more details on the One UI 7 rollout

The Galaxy S23 update should appear around April 17

Dates may vary depending on your location

Up until now it's been a bit of a guessing game as to when One UI 7 (Samsung's version of Android 15) would make its way to Galaxy devices beyond the Samsung Galaxy S25 series – but Samsung has now given us some clarity on the matter.

The last we heard, One UI 7 was scheduled to start rolling out on Monday, April 7 – with the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, plus the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, all first in line (those were the flagship phones Samsung launched in 2024).

Now, courtesy of Samsung Czechia (via SamMobile), it seems we can expect the software update to appear on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Thursday, April 17.

The press release (put through Google Translate) also says that the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S22 series will get One UI 7 in the "coming weeks", while the Galaxy Tab S10 series rollout is due in "mid-April", with Galaxy Tab S9 updates appearing a week later. Galaxy Tab S8 devices should start seeing the software at the end of April.

A long time coming

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is next in line for One UI 7 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

There are a few caveats to bear in mind here: the update in the Czech Republic doesn't actually start until Thursday, April 10, so other rollout dates across the globe might vary. What's more, as far as we can tell, Samsung's press releases from its other international news rooms aren't as specific when it comes to dates.

Still, it gives us a more specific idea of when these software updates are going to start appearing – and it would be unusual for Samsung to push out the upgrades for these older devices in the Czech Republic and nowhere else.

It's been quite a journey to get to this point, with plenty of delays and beta releases along the way, and it's a reminder that if you want Android updates before anyone else, you need one of the best Pixel phones – the Pixel 9 phones got Android 15 in October 2024.

Among the new features in One UI 7 are the Now Bar, for bringing important real-time updates to the lock screen, and the Now Brief, an AI-powered summary of your day – though Samsung hasn't confirmed if all the One UI 7 features will make it to all devices.