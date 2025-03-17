The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters

The latest One UI 7 beta brings Log Video to the full Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Previous betas limited the Galaxy S25 launch feature to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The stable release of One UI 7 is expected in April

One of the Samsung Galaxy S25’s best video upgrades is coming to select older Galaxy phones in One UI 7, with the latest beta giving users the opportunity to try it out already.

One UI 7 beta 5 brings Log Video to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, empowering last year’s flagships to record video with more detail and a much wider dynamic range – great for professional recording and primed for color grading. Previous betas limited the feature to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Log Video was a launch feature on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing users to record in the industry-standard format.

Enabling the shooting mode is fairly easy, too – just head into the Samsung camera app, tap the More icon, select Pro Video mode, and tap the Log button.

Log Video was originally exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

This is a great tool for professionals who use their phones to capture video – it’s a clear boost for content creators, mobile journalists, and social media managers.

And, as we recently reported, filmmaker Danny Boyle recently shot the upcoming zombie flick 28 Years Later using an iPhone – though I can’t say whether this update would be enough to get him to switch to Samsung.

Though video shot in Log does offer more flexibility in post-production due to its increased information density, the raw footage typically looks very washed out and contrastless. Casual users will probably prefer to stick to the default shooting mode or use Samsung’s default color correction to counter this desaturation (in the gallery app, open a Log Video clip, swipe up, and tap Correct color to apply automatic color grading).

I think bringing Log Video to more of the best Samsung phones is a winning choice – the Galaxy S24 series especially sports very powerful camera systems that are, in fact, nearly identical to the Galaxy S25 series’. What do you think? Would you get much use out of Log Video? Let us know in the comments below.