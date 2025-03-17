The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters

News
By published

A logical upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
(Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)
  • The latest One UI 7 beta brings Log Video to the full Samsung Galaxy S24 series
  • Previous betas limited the Galaxy S25 launch feature to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The stable release of One UI 7 is expected in April

One of the Samsung Galaxy S25’s best video upgrades is coming to select older Galaxy phones in One UI 7, with the latest beta giving users the opportunity to try it out already.

One UI 7 beta 5 brings Log Video to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, empowering last year’s flagships to record video with more detail and a much wider dynamic range – great for professional recording and primed for color grading. Previous betas limited the feature to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Log Video was a launch feature on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing users to record in the industry-standard format.

Enabling the shooting mode is fairly easy, too – just head into the Samsung camera app, tap the More icon, select Pro Video mode, and tap the Log button.

Samsung Galaxy S25 from the back showing the cameras and Samsung logo

Log Video was originally exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

This is a great tool for professionals who use their phones to capture video – it’s a clear boost for content creators, mobile journalists, and social media managers.

And, as we recently reported, filmmaker Danny Boyle recently shot the upcoming zombie flick 28 Years Later using an iPhone – though I can’t say whether this update would be enough to get him to switch to Samsung.

Though video shot in Log does offer more flexibility in post-production due to its increased information density, the raw footage typically looks very washed out and contrastless. Casual users will probably prefer to stick to the default shooting mode or use Samsung’s default color correction to counter this desaturation (in the gallery app, open a Log Video clip, swipe up, and tap Correct color to apply automatic color grading).

I think bringing Log Video to more of the best Samsung phones is a winning choice – the Galaxy S24 series especially sports very powerful camera systems that are, in fact, nearly identical to the Galaxy S25 series’. What do you think? Would you get much use out of Log Video? Let us know in the comments below.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The latest Galaxy S25 leak shows off more AI features – but where's the Galaxy S25 Slim?
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Will Samsung's new Galaxy AI features come to older devices? Here's what we know
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – 9 things we saw and learned, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Edge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge and 9 things we learned
Samsung Galaxy S25 in every color corner to corner touching near the cameras
I can’t believe the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still the only phone of its kind to have this one crucial feature
Latest in Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, close up on the dual camera system, against a marbled background
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being tipped to come with a sweet Google Gemini deal
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
Latest in News
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #380)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646)
Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters
AI fashion
I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
More about samsung galaxy phones
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Squarespace

Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
See more latest
Most Popular
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues
AI fashion
I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #380)
Seagate&#039;s new Genshin Impact Limited Edition SSD on a desk.
I didn't know an SSD could be cute until I saw Seagate's new Genshin Impact limited edition
ransomware avast
One of the most powerful ransomware hacks around has been cracked using some serious GPU power
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system
Microsoft 365 accounts are under attack from new malware spoofing popular work apps
Snap Spectacles 5
Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
Renault 5 Turbo 3E
Renault unveils its wildest EV to date and it comes with in-wheel motors and a rally-style vertical handbrake for drifting