Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch

Is this the Google Pixel 9a in all its glory?

Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Two hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have been uploaded to YouTube
  • These show the phone in full, from the front and back, and with the screen switched on
  • They also detail various possible Pixel 9a specs and features

The Google Pixel 9a is probably going to launch very soon, with leaks pointing to March 19, and now multiple detailed hands-on videos have been posted on YouTube, further suggesting that the launch is imminent.

As spotted by Android Police, the first of these videos is an unboxing video from Sahil Karoul, who also recently shared Pixel 9a benchmarks. In the footage, you can see the full design of the upcoming phone, including a redesigned, visor-less rear panel and large bezels on the front, which matches previous leaks.

This particular video isn’t in English, but for that, there’s also a new hands-on video by The Mobile Central, which again seemingly shows the design of the Pixel 9a. It also mentions details like a plastic rear panel – much like the Google Pixel 8a – and a 1080p OLED screen and a 5,100mAh battery.

Pixel 9A Review: Is Google's Budget Phone Worth It? - YouTube Pixel 9A Review: Is Google's Budget Phone Worth It? - YouTube
Watch On

Seven years of support

The Mobile Central's video also states that the Pixel 9a will match the rest of the Google Pixel 9 series in getting seven years of software updates, which is a claim we've heard before.

Both videos include camera and video samples, too, with the phone delivering decent results for a mid-range handset.

As ever, we’d take these videos with a pinch of salt, but they certainly look convincing; they show functioning phones that match the design of previous Pixel 9a leaks.

With leaks pointing to an imminent launch, we should know exactly how accurate these clips are before long, and TechRadar will be reviewing the Google Pixel 9a in full – just as soon as Google announces it.

