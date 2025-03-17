iOS 19 is set to usher in a major redesign – here are 4 things being tipped for the upcoming overhaul

Apple is planning a huge iOS 19 redesign, a new report claims

It's set to arrive alongside new looks for macOS and iPadOS

The designs will apparently be heavily inspired by visionOS

Over the past few weeks we’ve heard a few different sources claim that Apple is working on a major design overhaul for iOS 19 – and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has just added weight to the rumors in his latest Power On newsletter.

Gurman’s report laid out a few key points that we can expect to see when the new look lands on Apple’s devices. Here are four of the most important things he's predicting for the redesign.

Influenced by visionOS

When Apple launched the Vision Pro headset, it came with a new operating system called visionOS. While this had many similarities to the likes of iOS and macOS, it also had its own unique style.

Elements of that style will permeate iOS 19, Gurman believes. In practice, that means we could see “greater transparency and new types of windows and buttons.” Right now, visionOS uses circular buttons as opposed to the rounded-square look used in iOS. Its windows also have greater transparency, something iOS 19 could pick up on.

A unified style

While Gurman focused on iOS 19, he says macOS and iPadOS will get similar redesigns, with visionOS maintaining the design stylings that have prompted this wide-ranging overhaul.

The end result “should make all Apple devices feel more consistent and familiar,” Gurman writes. That could help to further cement one of Apple’s key strengths: the interplay between its devices and the ways they work seamlessly together.

Not just about appearances

(Image credit: Apple)

This redesign is not just about how Apple’s operating systems will look – it’s also about how they'll work. On this point, Gurman writes: “Executives say the goal is to make the operating systems simpler to use, faster to navigate and easier to learn.”

Apple’s software is already well known for its ease of use, so if the company is able to simplify it further without compromising its capabilities it could be a real boost for Apple fans.

Coming at WWDC

So when might we see the new designs? Gurman believes they'll be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Apple usually uses this developer-focused event to showcase its operating system updates, so it would be the perfect place to roll out the redesigns.

That would also enable Apple to divert attention away from its ongoing Apple Intelligence struggles, Gurman says, thereby potentially killing two birds with one stone.