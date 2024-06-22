iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatibility explained: which models will be supported?

Both iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are expected to launch later this year, but which iPhone and iPad models will be supported by the upcoming updates?

Thankfully, Apple has already confirmed the device requirements for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, so below, we’ve listed every supported iPhone and iPad.

We also have details on which iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 features won’t be available on every device, since Apple is restricting some of these tools to newer Apple chipsets.

iOS 18 compatibility

Apple has confirmed that all iPhone models from the iPhone XS and newer (i.e. any iPhone with the A12 Bionic chipset or better) will be compatible with iOS 18. Incidentally, that’s the same eligibility criteria as iOS 17, so if you’re already running the latest version of Apple’s software, you’ll be able to download iOS 18, too.

The full list of iOS 18-compatible iPhones is as follows:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

iPadOS 18 compatibility

Almost all iPad models are available in multiple sizes, as well as Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations, so in the interest of readability, we’ve grouped the below list of iPadOS 18-compatible models into dated categories:

iPad Pro models from 2018 and later (3rd generation onwards)

iPad Air models from 2019 and later (3rd generation onwards)

iPad models from 2020 and later (5th generation onwards)

iPad mini models from 2019 and later (5th generation onwards)

Unlike with iOS 17, not every iPad that runs iPadOS 17 today will be compatible with iPadOS 18. Specifically, Apple is dropping support for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017), the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017) and the iPad 9.7-inch (2018).

Feature compatibility

Messages via Satellite will be limited to the iPhone 14 series and upwards (Image credit: Apple)

Not every iOS 18 and iPadOS 18-compatible model will benefit from every iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 feature. Apple Intelligence features, especially, will be exclusive to devices running Apple’s M-series chipsets or the A17 Pro, while Messages via Satellite will be limited to the iPhone 14 series and newer.

Below, we’ve detailed a list of limited iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 features, alongside their respective device requirements. Apple Intelligence features notwithstanding, we’ve only been able to track down information relating to iPhone compatibility, but we’ll be updating the list with iPad compatibility once we've been able to confirm that information.

Apple Intelligence features – iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and M1-equipped iPad and Mac models (or newer)

Messages via Satellite – iPhone 14 or newer

Audio transcription in Notes – iPhone 12 or newer

Eye tracking – iPhone 12 or newer

Music Haptics – iPhone 12 or newer

Wireless smart lock opening – iPhone 11 or newer

Enhance Dialogue feature in Apple TV – iPhone 11 or newer