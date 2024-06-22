iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatibility explained: which models will be supported?

Both iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are expected to launch later this year, but which iPhone and iPad models will be supported by the upcoming updates?
Thankfully, Apple has already confirmed the device requirements for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, so below, we’ve listed every supported iPhone and iPad.
We also have details on which iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 features won’t be available on every device, since Apple is restricting some of these tools to newer Apple chipsets.
iOS 18 compatibility
Apple has confirmed that all iPhone models from the iPhone XS and newer (i.e. any iPhone with the A12 Bionic chipset or better) will be compatible with iOS 18. Incidentally, that’s the same eligibility criteria as iOS 17, so if you’re already running the latest version of Apple’s software, you’ll be able to download iOS 18, too.
The full list of iOS 18-compatible iPhones is as follows:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone SE (2022)
iPadOS 18 compatibility
Almost all iPad models are available in multiple sizes, as well as Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations, so in the interest of readability, we’ve grouped the below list of iPadOS 18-compatible models into dated categories:
- iPad Pro models from 2018 and later (3rd generation onwards)
- iPad Air models from 2019 and later (3rd generation onwards)
- iPad models from 2020 and later (5th generation onwards)
- iPad mini models from 2019 and later (5th generation onwards)
Unlike with iOS 17, not every iPad that runs iPadOS 17 today will be compatible with iPadOS 18. Specifically, Apple is dropping support for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017), the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017) and the iPad 9.7-inch (2018).
Feature compatibility
Not every iOS 18 and iPadOS 18-compatible model will benefit from every iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 feature. Apple Intelligence features, especially, will be exclusive to devices running Apple’s M-series chipsets or the A17 Pro, while Messages via Satellite will be limited to the iPhone 14 series and newer.
Below, we’ve detailed a list of limited iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 features, alongside their respective device requirements. Apple Intelligence features notwithstanding, we’ve only been able to track down information relating to iPhone compatibility, but we’ll be updating the list with iPad compatibility once we've been able to confirm that information.
- Apple Intelligence features – iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and M1-equipped iPad and Mac models (or newer)
- Messages via Satellite – iPhone 14 or newer
- Audio transcription in Notes – iPhone 12 or newer
- Eye tracking – iPhone 12 or newer
- Music Haptics – iPhone 12 or newer
- Wireless smart lock opening – iPhone 11 or newer
- Enhance Dialogue feature in Apple TV – iPhone 11 or newer
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.