iOS 26 compatibility – does your iPhone support it? Here's the full list of supported devices
From the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 16e
iOS 26 is now official, with Apple having unveiled the new – and newly renamed – software at its WWDC 2025 keynote.
This upgrade packs an all-new appearance and a wealth of features and improvements, so it looks set to be the biggest iOS upgrade in quite some time. It’s not yet finished, but we do know what phones it will be compatible with when it launches later this year.
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
Below then, you’ll find a list of the devices that are compatible with iOS 26, and importantly those that have had their final update with iOS 18.
Which phones are compatible with iOS 26?
iOS 26 will be available for the following iPhones:
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone SE (2022).
If you have any of these then you’ll be able to update to the finished software when it launches (likely in September), and ahead of that you’ll be able to install iOS 26 betas if you want to try it out early.
And of course, the sure-to-be upcoming iPhone 17 series will also support iOS 26, and these phones will almost certainly ship with the new software.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Which phones aren’t compatible with iOS 26?
While a large number of iPhones are compatible with iOS 26, Apple has dropped support for the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR – so while these phones are compatible with last year’s software (iOS 18) they won’t be able to install iOS 26.
It’s likely then that the iPhone 11 series and perhaps the iPhone SE (2020) will be getting their final major update with iOS 26, since they’re the oldest models to be getting it, but we won’t know that for sure until next year.
You might also like
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.