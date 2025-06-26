iOS 26 is on the way – Apple’s latest mobile operating system brings major changes to the iPhone platform, such as the refreshed Liquid Glass design language, updated apps, and – of course – a new name.

Though we had expected Apple to launch the next iOS update as iOS 19, we instead saw the reveal of the newly named iOS 26 at WWDC 2025.

It’s not just iOS that’s been rebranded – iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 are also on the way later this year, bringing annually-branded software to iPad and Mac.

iOS 26 brings many new features and design changes along with its new name (Image credit: Apple)

These changes have made a splash. iOS has been numbered ever since its first versions, while iPadOS and macOS had ended up with similar linear numbering by the time last year’s updates.

In all the talk about these new names, there’s one issue that hasn’t got as much attention, and that’s what’ll happen to the hardware.

As we prepare for the 19th generation of iPhone, I’m wondering whether Apple will name its next flagship iPhone 26, rather than iPhone 17 as we've been expecting.

To be honest, this seems like an obvious choice. The iPhone has always been numbered, though these unit numbers have never quite matched the version number of iOS. With the jump ahead to iOS 26, Apple has a chance to sync up its hardware and software naming schemes.

iPhone 26 or just… iPhone?

Could the next iPhone launch as just "iPhone", ditching its numbered label altogether? (Image credit: Future)

Of course, Apple could move in the opposite direction, cutting the numbered suffix from the end of the iPhone’s name to bring it in line with the iPad and Mac (which are known by their generation or year of issue, regardless of model).

I think this is a less likely outcome for two reasons. The first has always been stated – Apple has always numbered the iPhone, and Apple isn't known for introducing too many shake-ups at once.

The second relates to how Apple markets the iPhone. It positions its phones as a distinctly personal and portable device, so as the iPhone serves as a status symbol among Apple fans and everyday mobile users alike.

Apple relies on the prestige that comes with having a newer iPhone to shift new handsets as much as it does new features and hardware tools. Just think of how many conversations have included the phrase “which iPhone is that?”.

Prestige alone isn’t a good reason to buy a phone, but it is one people still care about, so I think it’s likely we’ll see the numbering trend continue for iPhone.

Furthermore, the various models of iPad and Mac don’t follow a strict yearly release system in the way the iPhone does, which makes the latter a better candidate for a year-based label.

Personally, I think iPhone 26 has a ring to it. It’s the Apple-like thing to do to bring everything together under one naming scheme – after all, the best iPhones are remembered for their cohesive user experiences and cohesive identity.

What do you think? Should Apple stick with iPhone 17, or go for iPhone 26 this time around? Let us know in the comments below.