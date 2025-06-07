This is the most exciting rumored iOS 26 feature of WWDC 2025, according to you

A lot of changes are rumored for iOS 26

Here's what TechRadar readers are looking forward to

Everything will be announced on Monday

With Apple WWDC 2025 now just a couple of days away, we're seeing a rapidly increasing number of leaks around iOS 26 (the rumored new name for iOS 19) – and in the opinion of TechRadar readers, one of these rumors is much more exciting than the rest.

Over 1,000 of you responded to a poll on our WhatsApp channel – which is well worth signing up to for the latest tech news and chat – to say that you were most looking forward to the visionOS-style redesign that's been predicted for the iPhone.

This redesign has been leaked by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who is usually one of the more reliable tipsters when it comes to Apple. Apparently the iOS interface will be more transparent, more modern-looking, and more glass-y – just like visionOS.

It's a visual overhaul that has been teased by Apple's own official invite for WWDC, and 43% of our respondents say it's what they're looking forward to the most when it comes to reveals we're anticipating this coming Monday.

Battery life, live translation, and more

WWDC 2025 is almost here (Image credit: Future)

Second place in our poll, with 17% of the vote, went to the rumored AI optimizations that will extend iPhone battery life. More battery life is always welcome, and apparently iOS 26 is going to make efficiency improvements based on how you use your handset.

The stats show 12% of our readers are most excited about the live translation features that are said to be coming to the AirPods with the next software update, while 11% of you are most looking forward to the rumored new gaming hub that's supposedly on the way.

Rounding out the poll, we have the CarPlay redesign (9%), the polls feature in Messages (5%), and the simplified Camera app (3%). None of these changes have been confirmed yet, but they've all been predicted by reliable sources.

The TechRadar team will be bringing you all the announcements as they happen, and you can watch the whole event live online. The all-important keynote is getting underway at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 9 (so 3am AEST on June 10 in Australia).