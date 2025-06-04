Several possible iOS 19 features have been rumored

These includes polls and automatic translations in the Messages app

The Notes app might let you export in Markdown, and Music could be getting animated album artwork on the lock screen

iOS 19 is expected to be a major visual overhaul for the operating system, and it may even include a new naming scheme, with the update possibly set to be called iOS 26 instead.

But as well as these big changes there are sure to also be smaller updates, and some possible ones have now been shared by 9to5Mac.

According to the site, the Messages app will be getting two new features. For one thing, it will apparently add support for polls, and may even use Apple Intelligence to suggest polls based on the context of a conversation.

The other feature apparently coming to Messages is automatic translation of incoming and outgoing messages. So if someone messages you in a language other than your phone’s system language, it will arrive translated, and likewise if you message someone in something other than their native language, they’ll receive a translation.

The iPhone 16e (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Getting animated

The Music app is also said to be getting a new feature in the form of animated album art that can be displayed on the lock screen. You can already see animated album art within the Music app, but with iOS 19 it will apparently be possible to display this on the lock screen too.

Finally on the iOS 19 front, the Notes app is apparently gaining the ability to export notes in Markdown.

9to5Mac also claims that CarPlay is getting an overhauled UI that will see it look more like iOS 19 (which itself is also expected to be overhauled).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of this should of course be taken with a pinch of salt, but Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 on June 9 at WWDC 2025, so we should know exactly what the company has planned for its software soon.