iOS 19: the 3 biggest rumors so far, and what I want to see

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that a major iOS overhaul is on the way with iOS 19

VisionOS could serve as inspiration for Apple's next mobile OS

A new software look could go hand-in-hand with rumored hardware changes

We’ve heard plenty about the rumored hardware upgrades for the iPhone 17 family, which is supposedly due at some point later this year, but a new report from the industry’s best-regarded Apple tipster suggests Apple’s next handsets will also usher in a huge software revamp.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that iOS 19 will represent “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in the history of not only iOS, but Apple as a company. The last time iOS saw a truly massive change in form and function was with iOS 7, released in 2013 – even today, many of the apps and interface elements found in iOS 18 are based on their iOS 7 versions.

In terms of new functionality, iOS 19 could bring a reworked camera app and (finally) a more powerful Siri, but we’re still pretty light on tips about other features. Below, we’ve put together a roundup of the major rumors so far, as well as a few things I’d like to see from Apple’s next mobile operating system.

An overhauled design

iOS 19 may take inspiration from VisionOS (Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned, iOS 19 is strongly rumored to bring a total visual overhaul to Apple’s mobile operating system, the likes of which we haven’t seen in more than a decade.

Gurman’s report for Bloomberg suggests that iOS 19 will bring a similar visual refresh to iOS 7, with a major update to the “style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons” across the iPhone experience.

Furthermore, the Bloomberg report hints that the new interface could take inspiration from VisionOS, which could mean anything from full-on circular icons to subtler tweaks to UI overlays and menus.

However, a large part of Apple’s success as a brand depends on familiarity, so it’s likely that iOS 19 will at least resemble iOS versions from prior years – we wouldn’t expect to see the settings app lose its gear icon motif, for example.

This software overhaul may come in tandem with a reworked physical design; the iPhone 17 family is rumored to bring a new hardware look to the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and all-new iPhone 17 Air.

A new camera app

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The first major suggestion of an iOS 19 redesign came with rumors of a new camera app, which could use an uncluttered, open design reminiscent of VisionOS.

As we previously reported, a supposed iOS 19 leak hinted at the new camera app design earlier this year, with a handful of mocked-up screenshots to go with it.

In said screenshots, the shutter button appears to float freely over the lower part of the screen, with key settings available below it rather than crammed up at the top of the screen.

The buttons are all either circular or rounded, and there doesn't appear to be many of them. Overall, the new design looks pretty sleek. Still, but of course, this is just a leak, and may not reflect the camera app’s final look.

An improved Siri

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 19 is also tipped to bring improvements to Apple’s digital assistant, Siri.

We had previously expected Siri to get some Apple Intelligence-flavored updates via mid-year updates to iOS 18, but it now seems more likely that Siri will get a proper AI upgrade during the life cycle of iOS 19.

9to5Mac notes that Apple could bring together the two separate systems that currently power Siri into one, offering a more conversational and efficient experience. Siri currently makes use of ChatGPT, but it’s suggested that Apple would prefer not to rely on third-party AI.

However, Gurman predicts that iOS 19 won’t bring any major consumer-facing Apple Intelligence features, so we could be waiting until later versions of iOS 19 to get a proprietary AI Siri.

iOS 19: what I want to see

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Personally, I’m a fan of the mellow, dependable interface that Apple has built out over the years. After smoothing out the sharp visuals of iOS 7 and adding expanded, modernized features with each iteration, iOS 18 looks and feels excellent in most situations.

Nevertheless, there are some things I’d like to see from the next version of iOS.

If a new, airier UI is on the way, it could be a chance for Apple to enable more fluidity in navigating through that UI. I’m a huge fan of the swipe navigation found on most of the best Android phones, and always find the lack of a universal “back” gesture a real loss when I switch back to iPhone.

I’d also like to see Apple go even further with customization. iOS 18 finally gave us the ability to move icons around the home screen and recolor them to fit with a given wallpaper or theme (here's how to customize your iPhone’s Home Screen in iOS 18 if you haven't done so already), but again, Android has been pulling ahead for years in this department.

The live wallpapers offered by Xiaomi or OnePlus could serve as valuable inspiration, and more control over widget size in a VisionOS-inspired aesthetic would make a lot of sense.

With that all said, I’m supportive of any potential shake-ups. From both a hardware and software standpoint, phone design can get pretty homogenous, so it’s nice to hear that Apple might be willing to take some risks. In any case, let us know what you want to see from iOS 19 in the comments below.