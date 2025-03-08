Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak

Dummy units of three iPhone 17 models have appeared

A hands-on video shows off the new designs

We also have predicted thicknesses for each of the handsets

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule this year, then we're just six months away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 17, and a new hands-on video leak shows off dummy units for the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro.

Posted by iDeviceHelp (via @MajinBuOfficial), the video gives us a good look at the designs of the three handsets. These dummy units have apparently been created based on "internal documents" covering the designs and dimensions of the phones.

We can see the rather dramatic redesign that the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to be getting this year, with a full camera bar across the top of the rear casing. It's an updated look that we've now seen in multiple leaks.

The iPhone 17 Air – apparently replacing the iPhone 16 Plus this year – is getting a similar camera bump on the back, but it'll be smaller. The iPhone 17, meanwhile, is sticking with a more traditional design that's not too far off from the iPhone 16.

Different dimensions

iPhone 17 lineup - EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK and Hands ON! - YouTube Watch On

This leaked hands-on video doesn't really reveal too much about the phones besides the designs, but the thicknesses are stated as 0.3 inches (0.72 mm) for the iPhone 17, 0.22 inches (5.59 mm) for the iPhone 17 Air, and 0.34 inches (8.64 mm) for the iPhone 17 Pro.

That would make the iPhone 17 about the same thickness as the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 17 Pro a little thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro – perhaps to fit in a bigger capacity battery (or at least that's what we're hoping.

There's some speculation in the video that the iPhone 17 Air will be too thin to fit in the MagSafe magnets – though wireless charging will still be supported. The most recently launched iPhone, the iPhone 16e, doesn't support MagSafe.

No doubt there'll be a lot more in the way of leaks and rumors between now and September, when these phones are expected to make their debut. They'll be joined by the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will basically be a larger iPhone 17 Pro.