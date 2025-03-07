iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains

News
By
published

Apple is going super-slim

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
The Apple iPhone 16 Plus could make way for the iPhone 17 Air (Image credit: Future)
  • Another leak predicts the thinness of the iPhone 17 Air
  • However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get thicker
  • The iPhone 17 Air could also feature a high-density battery

It sounds very much like we're going to get a brand new iPhone model this year in the form of the iPhone 17 Air – which is apparently replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – and a couple of fresh leaks give us a bit of a better idea about what to expect from it.

First up, in his post about Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone, well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that the folding iPhone will "use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17".

The suggestion is that both the iPhone 17 Air and the foldable iPhone will make use of tweaked battery tech that packs more capacity into a smaller space – very handy when you're talking about super-slim handsets (one of which folds).

That should allay some concerns about the iPhone 17 Air having a relatively short battery life, due to its thinness. The new Apple C1 chip that made its debut in the iPhone 16e should also improve internal efficiency and help battery life on the iPhone 17 series.

Size matters

So, how thin is the iPhone 17 Air going to be? Regular tipster @UniverseIce suggests it's going to be a mere 5.5 mm (0.22 inches) front to back, which fits in neatly with what we've previously heard from other sources.

The same tipster also hints at the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air, which are apparently also the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max: a height of 163 mm (6.42 inches) and a width of 77.6 mm (3.06 inches).

However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to have a thickness of 8.725 mm (0.34 inches), compared to the 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This increased thickness could be down to improved cameras and a significant redesign.

So the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be going thicker, while the iPhone 17 Air goes thinner – something for everyone, no matter what the size of your hands or pockets. If Apple sticks to its usual annual schedule, these phones will appear in September 2025.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An iPhone 15 Pro Max held in the hand
iPhone 17 Air – 5 key rumored features, from an ultra-thin frame to so-so battery life
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
Here's just how thin the iPhone 17 Air could be – and it's thinner than the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air renders give us a close look at the possible design of Apple’s rumored super-slim model
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
Apple rumored to have started production on the iPhone 17 Air
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could both come with one main drawback
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
New iPhone 17 Air price rumor could tempt buyers away from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
Latest in iPhone
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background
This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
Leaked iPhone 17 schematics show the Apple phones could be getting a speaker redesign
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e doesn’t have MagSafe, but apparently Apple thinks you didn’t want it anyway
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on purple background with price cut text overlay
Verizon's best iPhone 16 Pro deal is back - get a free phone, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade
Latest in News
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
Nvidia geforce 4070
Don’t panic, gaming laptop buyers – Nvidia assures us that mobile RTX 5000 graphics cards won’t have the chip-level fault that hit desktop GPUs
Google Chrome logo on desktop and mobile
Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile
More about iphone
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone

The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background

This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1

Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
See more latest
Most Popular
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
United Airlines installing Starlink on a United Express aircraft
United Airlines successfully installed Starlink on its first aircraft, and the promised speeds are up to 50 times faster
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
ransomware avast
Hackers spotted using unsecured webcam to launch cyberattack
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Google Pixel 8a
Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps
Couple looking at phone in front of Philips Hue Impress wall light
Want to expand your Philips Hue setup? These 3 new lights will let you take it outdoors
A laptop screen showing a ChatGPT coding panel
The ChatGPT Mac app just got a massive coding upgrade – and it’s coming to Windows soon
Google Chrome logo on desktop and mobile
Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile