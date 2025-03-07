iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
Apple is going super-slim
- Another leak predicts the thinness of the iPhone 17 Air
- However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get thicker
- The iPhone 17 Air could also feature a high-density battery
It sounds very much like we're going to get a brand new iPhone model this year in the form of the iPhone 17 Air – which is apparently replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – and a couple of fresh leaks give us a bit of a better idea about what to expect from it.
First up, in his post about Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone, well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that the folding iPhone will "use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17".
The suggestion is that both the iPhone 17 Air and the foldable iPhone will make use of tweaked battery tech that packs more capacity into a smaller space – very handy when you're talking about super-slim handsets (one of which folds).
That should allay some concerns about the iPhone 17 Air having a relatively short battery life, due to its thinness. The new Apple C1 chip that made its debut in the iPhone 16e should also improve internal efficiency and help battery life on the iPhone 17 series.
Size matters
Exclusive revelation: The length, width, screen size, and bezel（same iPhone 16 Pro Max） of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are exactly the same.Only the thickness is different. The iPhone 17 Air is 5.5mm thick, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725mm thick. pic.twitter.com/YjcMFva5IWMarch 7, 2025
So, how thin is the iPhone 17 Air going to be? Regular tipster @UniverseIce suggests it's going to be a mere 5.5 mm (0.22 inches) front to back, which fits in neatly with what we've previously heard from other sources.
The same tipster also hints at the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air, which are apparently also the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max: a height of 163 mm (6.42 inches) and a width of 77.6 mm (3.06 inches).
However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to have a thickness of 8.725 mm (0.34 inches), compared to the 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This increased thickness could be down to improved cameras and a significant redesign.
So the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be going thicker, while the iPhone 17 Air goes thinner – something for everyone, no matter what the size of your hands or pockets. If Apple sticks to its usual annual schedule, these phones will appear in September 2025.
