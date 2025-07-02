The iPhone 17 Air will apparently be just 5.5mm thick

That's even slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

However, it now looks very likely to only have one rear camera

The iPhone 17 Air is a rumored phone that – no matter what else might be good or bad about it – will in large part be judged on how slim it is. After all, being slim appears to be its entire USP. And on that front, it could be a success.

In a new YouTube video, FrontPageTech (via NotebookCheck) has claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5mm thick, which would make it even slimmer than the 5.8mm thick Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While that’s only a 0.3mm difference, this could still be a big win for Apple, since the S25 Edge would be this rumored phone’s main competitor, and is also sold on being slim.

Of course, we’d take this thickness claim with a pinch of salt, especially as FrontPageTech has a mixed track record. But lately they’ve been right more often than they’ve been wrong, and this leak is broadly in line with previous iPhone 17 Air leaks – though one puts it at a slightly slimmer 5.44mm and another at a marginally thicker 5.65mm. In all cases though, leaks suggest it will have Samsung’s rival phone beat on that front.

Compromised cameras and a Plus-level price

However, the iPhone 17 Air probably won’t have the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge beat in every other way, as this latest leak – among many others – suggests the iPhone 17 Air will have just a single 48MP camera. That’s in contrast to a dual-lens camera on the S25 Edge, consisting of both a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. So it seems Apple is probably prioritizing thinness over photography.

Other specs have also been leaked here, and again largely echo what we’ve heard before. This includes an A19 – but not A19 Pro – chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The video also highlights the battery, saying that Apple will use one with a silicon anode, in order to achieve a higher density than would otherwise be possible, and that this – coupled with an efficient modem and chipset – could mean the iPhone 17 Air will last almost as long as the base iPhone 17, despite the limited space for a battery.

Finally, the video touches on price, stating that the iPhone 17 Air will cost roughly the same amount as the iPhone 16 Plus – a phone that starts at $899 / £899 / AU$1,599. This too is in line with multiple previous leaks.

We should find out whether this is all correct or not in September, as that's when the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch – alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series.