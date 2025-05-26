watchOS 12 and tvOS 19 tipped to get a visual revamp, to match the 'Solarium' update coming to iOS 19 and macOS 16

Big changes are coming to watchOS and tvOS

They'll apparently match updates to iOS and macOS

Expect an official unveiling on June 9, at WWDC

We now know Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2025 is getting underway on Monday, June 9, and now we've got more of an idea about the software updates likely to be announced at the showcase this year.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is going to introduce a major interface refresh for watchOS 12 and tvOS 19 – as well as iOS 19 and macOS 16 – which is partly inspired by the look of the visionOS software on the Apple Vision Pro.

While iOS 19 and macOS 16 are likely to attract more of the headlines, Gurman already told us back in March that these operating systems were getting an overhaul in terms of their design. Now Apple Watches and Apple TVs have been added to the list.

The new look for Apple's software is apparently known as 'Solarium' internally, referencing those glass rooms that let in lots of sunlight, and it's said to be "slicker and more modern" in terms of its appearance than the current software.

A 'widely felt' overhaul

WWDC 2025 is on the way (Image credit: Apple)

We don't get much in the way of detail here, and Gurman hasn't provided any screenshots of what the software interface updates might look like, but it's fair to say that the visionOS platform does have a clean and elegant look that works well.

Even if the Apple Vision Pro hasn't exactly been breaking any sales records, its software is intuitive and user-friendly, and apparently Apple is keen to extend the look across all of its other devices throughout the rest of the year.

The company usually sticks to the same schedule every 12 months: a grand unveiling at WWDC, followed by several months of beta testing before the software is pushed out to everyone (usually in September for iOS and watchOS).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While iOS 7 in 2013 was the biggest-ever visual change to the iPhone's software, the latest overhaul will be much more widely felt," says Gurman. We will of course be bringing you all the big announcements and news from WWDC as it happens next month.