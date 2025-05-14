Apple TV audio not syncing properly? tvOS 18.5 should fix this strange Dolby Atmos bug
- Apple has released tvOS 18.5 for Apple TV devices
- The update fixes a synchronization bug with Dolby Atmos
- The issue has been affecting users for months
If you’ve found that the sound from your Dolby Atmos speakers is not syncing properly with your Apple TV, help is on the way in the form of the latest tvOS 18.5 update, which Apple says fixes a persistent bug that has been frustrating users for quite some time.
According to user complaints on Reddit and the official Apple Support forums, Dolby Atmos playback from speakers connected to an Apple TV over AirPlay or Bluetooth is often out of sync with the visual content on-screen. That can be irritating, as dialogue might not line up correctly with characters’ facial movements. Some users have noted that switching from Dolby Atmos to 5.1 surround sound fixes the issue.
Interestingly, the bug doesn’t seem to be limited to Dolby Atmos speakers, and can apparently manifest when Dolby Atmos is enabled, even if it’s not being used. For instance, Redditor LastUserStanding posted that “I disabled Dolby Atmos on the Apple TV and it resolved this problem,” despite having an entirely wired sound setup that does not include a Dolby Atmos speaker.
The issue seems to have affected a wide range of speakers, including those made by third parties and even ones manufactured by Apple, such as the HomePod. Fortunately, Apple believes it has found a fix, which has been included in the tvOS 18.5 update.
Apple’s tvOS 18.5 release notes say that the update “adds support for synchronizing Dolby Atmos playback to speakers over AirPlay or Bluetooth,” seemingly addressing the reported problem. To manage this synchronization, you’ll need to go to Settings > Video and Audio > Wireless Audio Sync on your Apple TV.
So, if you’ve found strange syncing issues when using your Apple TV, make sure you update to tvOS 18.5. Even if you don’t have a Dolby Atmos speaker, it could be that disabling this feature puts things right for you.
