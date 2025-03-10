Report: iOS 19 and macOS 16 could mark their biggest design overhaul in years – and we have one request

News
By
published

Make it look real

Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi demonstrates the iPhone Mirroring feature of macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia interfaces combined through iPhone Mirroring (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's next World Wide Developers Conference could mark a major pivot in iOS, macOS, and iPadOS design language, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Details are thin, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that there's an effort to unify the designs and usage metaphors across these platforms, with much of it influenced, at least in part, by visionOS, which runs inside Vision Pro.

Apple's pricey mixed reality headset hasn't exactly taken the consumer world by storm, but there may be something about the interface metaphors, which rely on sight and gestures, that appeal to Apple's software designers.

Gurman claims that part of the effort is to make the platforms look similar. Of course, if you were to look at the Safari or Settings icons across all platforms, you would already notice significant similarities, with the only differences often being if they are round or square icons.

Time for a change

It has been some time since Apple significantly altered iOS and macOS. The desktop platform saw a major design update in 2020 with macOS Big Sur (the same year as the first Apple Silicon Macs).

iOS's last big overhaul dates back over a decade, when it scrubbed away most of the original iPhone's skeuomorphic design.

Skeuomorphism is where icons look like the thing they represent. The Photos app was a photo of a flower. The Settings app was a trio of almost touchable gears, Newsstand was a bookshelf filled with subscriptions, and the Calendar looked so much like an old desk calendar that you were tempted to rip a page right off the screen.

Apple iPhone (2007)

Apple iPhone (2007) (Image credit: Future)

If you look at today's iOS, you can see how flat and clean everything is, and that's mostly Jony Ive's work. Apple's former head of design loved a clean aesthetic, and starting with iOS 7, he got his way.

This new effort might be an opportunity to bring these disparate platforms into some unified visual and functional whole.

They should not look and work alike slavishly, but there could be benefits in Apple pushing them in that direction. It can be jarring if an action works one way on the iPhone and differently on the Mac, iPad, and even the Vision Pro.

One would hope that Apple Intelligence and a much smarter Siri (available on all platforms) could help with some of that confusion, but the process of integration into the deepest part of each operating system has not gone as fast or smoothly as we all were expecting.

Apple Vision OS app screen

Apple Vision OS app screen (Image credit: Apple)

Can Apple find that sweet spot of uniformity and differentiation that makes sense for its vast user base? Maybe.

And we wouldn't mind a little return to skeuomorphism. Having icons that look like their purpose is a form of shorthand and will always help beginners learn. The counter to that – and it is a fair argument – is that when you design software to look like current hardware, the software will be outdated as soon as progress remakes those objects.

The fact that our iPhone 16 Pro Max's "phone" icon still looks like a 20th-century phone handset is almost comical. Gen Z has never seen or used a phone that looks like that.

Which brings me to another major question. Will the iOS 19 redesign be so radical that it will do away with that iconic phone app icon? I hope not, but I guess anything is possible.

Whatever the case, WWDC 25 looks like it'll be a big moment for the Apple ecosystem. Sure, every platform sees upgrades during these events, but usually not at this rumored scale.

Hold onto your iPhones, iPads, and MacBook; this could be a wild, visual ride.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
Lance Ulanoff
Lance Ulanoff
Editor At Large

A 38-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.

Lance Ulanoff makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Mark, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple’s new Invites app gives iCloud Plus subscribers an easier way to organize parties – and Android fans are invited too
iOS 19 could give our iPhones a long-awaited redesign, according to the new Invites and leaked Camera apps
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 17 and iOS 19 rumored to be coming with a Camera app redesign inspired by the Vision Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro next to the iOS 18 camera app
iOS 19’s leaked Camera app makeover looks like a big improvement, but it’s still missing the one feature I want
A hand holding an iPhone showing the new Siri
iOS 18.4 could be the biggest iPhone upgrade ever – here’s why
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Leaked iPhone 17 renders hint at major design changes – including 3 controversial changes for the Pro and Pro Max
Apple Intelligence
How 2025 could make or break Apple Intelligence and Siri
Latest in iOS
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi demonstrates the iPhone Mirroring feature of macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Report: iOS 19 and macOS 16 could mark their biggest design overhaul in years – and we have one request
Apple’s new Invites app gives iCloud Plus subscribers an easier way to organize parties – and Android fans are invited too
How to use Apple Invites: creating and responding to invitations on iPhone
iOS 18 Control Center
iOS 18.4: 5 new features to expect, including Ambient Music and Photos filtering
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
How to customize Camera Control on your iPhone 16: change click speed, lock exposure, and more
A hand holding an iPhone showing the logo for the Hot Tub app
The iPhone’s first official porn app has just landed in the EU – and Apple really isn’t happy about it
Three iPhones on a blue and red background running Apple Intelligence
iOS 18.3: key upgrades and bug fixes for Visual Intelligence, Apple Music, and more
Latest in News
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi demonstrates the iPhone Mirroring feature of macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Report: iOS 19 and macOS 16 could mark their biggest design overhaul in years – and we have one request
Lego Mario Kart – Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a shelf.
Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now
TCL QM7K TV on orange background
TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is back – here's what we know about the 'massive cyberattack' that caused Twitter to go down four times today
More about ios
Apple’s new Invites app gives iCloud Plus subscribers an easier way to organize parties – and Android fans are invited too

How to use Apple Invites: creating and responding to invitations on iPhone
iOS 18 Control Center

iOS 18.4: 5 new features to expect, including Ambient Music and Photos filtering
Whirlwind I Computer

Happy birthday, Director! The first operating system in the world turns 70 today
See more latest
Most Popular
Whirlwind I Computer
Happy birthday, Director! The first operating system in the world turns 70 today
Lego Mario Kart – Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a shelf.
Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now
Tesla Model 3
Tesla's EV sales are plummeting – as used Model Y and Model 3 prices crash to bargain levels
TCL QM7K TV on orange background
TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound
A computer screen showing a spreadsheet in use.
This entire nation's public health department was found to be running on a single Excel spreadsheet
Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why
Glowing server racks inside a data center.
The dirty little secret about AI hardware that you should know about: server vendors have to wrestle with wafer thin margins and bigger customers
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.
Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
botnet
YouTubers targeted by blackmail campaign to promote malware on their channels