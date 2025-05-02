Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date rumors: when might this foldable flagship launch?

There’s every chance that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the best foldable phone of the year, as leaks suggest this successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a serious upgrade.

So, if you’re serious about foldables – and have a serious stack of cash to spend on one – then you might want to consider this model. It’s not out yet, but it could be coming soon – and we have a good idea of when.

Below then, you’ll find our predictions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 announcement date, pre-order date, and shipping date. These predictions are based on a mix of leaks, rumors, and Samsung’s typical timings.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Our best guess for when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be announced is either July 2 or July 9.

Why those days? Well, the last couple of models were announced in July, so that’s the most likely month. On top of which, South Korean site The JoongAng has said to expect the phone in early July, which likely means in the first couple of weeks.

Add to that the fact that Samsung typically unveils new Z Fold models on a Wednesday, and that leaves us with just July 2 or July 9.

Of course, The JoongAng could be wrong, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled on July 10 last year, and Samsung has been shifting the announcement dates slightly forward each of the last few years, so if that trend continues then we’d again probably be looking at early July.

We still can’t completely rule out a date later in the month, or a launch on something other than a Wednesday, but all signs are pointing in this direction so far, and at the very least, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly entering mass production in May, it should be ready to land in or around July.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

We can also take a good guess at when Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-orders will open, with our best guess for now once again being either July 2 or July 9.

The reason for that is simply that Samsung usually opens pre-orders on the day it announces new devices. It did this for example with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Samsung Galaxy S25.

So, while it’s possible Samsung will break from its usual patterns here, we doubt it. If we’re wrong about the pre-order dates it will more likely be because we’re wrong about when the phone is announced, as whenever it’s announced, we’re almost certain you’ll be able to pre-order it that same day.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Shipping dates are what we’re least sure of, as not only do they depend on our announcement date predictions being right, but Samsung isn’t quite as consistent with when phones ship as when they go up for pre-order.

There is still a rough pattern though, with the last few Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models and many other Samsung handsets shipping approximately two weeks after they’re announced. The exact gap does vary though, typically coming in at between 12 and 16 days.

So, if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is announced on July 2, then two weeks later would be July 16, so we could see it ship then – or a day or two either side of that. If it’s unveiled on July 9 then it might instead ship on or around July 23.