Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price rumors: how much might this flip foldable cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to land in just a few months' time, and when it does, it should provide an enticing foldable alternative to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Like most big-name upcoming phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has leaked extensively, with leakers and tipsters revealing, among many other things, the price you might have to pay for it.

Of course, nothing will be certain price-wise until Samsung itself unveils the phone later this year, but we do have a solid idea of what to expect. Below, you’ll find details of what you’ll probably have to pay for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, based on a combination of leaks, past form, and educated guesses.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Before looking at any possible price changes for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it’s worth being aware of what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs, so you have a jumping-off point.

Below, you can see a chart with full pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, but notably, it starts at $1,099.99 / £1,049 / $1,799.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,099.99 £1,049 $1,799 512GB $1,219.99 £1,149 $1,999

So, will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 cost any more or less than that? Well, we haven’t heard loads of price rumors yet, but two separate leaks have suggested that it will have exactly the same starting price.

We first heard this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price claim in January 2025, and while the claim comes from a leaker who doesn’t yet have much of a track record, the same claim was later made by Android Headlines in an article written in collaboration with @OnLeaks – a source with a very solid track record.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the only price leaks we’ve heard so far, so for now, our best guess is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will start at $1,099.99 / £1,049 / $1,799, just like its predecessor.

That said, it’s possible that even if these leaks are correct, the price could change in some regions. Android Headlines, for example, only mentioned the US price when saying that nothing would change.

It’s also certainly possible that Samsung will increase the price. After all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs more – at least in some regions – than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, a phone that started at $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649. So, Samsung could increase the price again, though it could equally be argued that the company might be reluctant to raise the price two years in a row.

It might not have much of a choice, though, especially now that Trump has started introducing tariffs to most countries, which will likely mean Samsung’s costs will increase.

Still, until we hear otherwise, we’re going to say the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably have the same price as its predecessor, and we’re even more confident that it won’t cost less, as price reductions for new models are rare (though not totally unheard of) and with tariffs coming in it seems especially unlikely to happen.

On top of all that, Samsung is reportedly making a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is sure to be cheaper than the main model, so if Samsung was to also lower the price of the Z Flip 7, that might eat into the FE’s potential audience.

What about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, then, could be the foldable flip phone to buy if you’re hoping for a lower price tag. But just how low will this model go?

Well, so far there aren’t any Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price leaks, but logically it will be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which – if the Z Flip 7 retains its predecessor’s price, as has been rumored – would mean a price of under $1,099.99 / £1,049 / $1,799.

As such, we'd guess that this would mean the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will probably start at no more than $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,650.