Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 release date rumors: when might the new phone launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is – along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – likely to be Samsung’s next major smartphone, and it’s the handset lots of foldable fans have been waiting for.

With talk of bigger screens, a better hinge, and a powerful new chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be well worth the wait, but will we have to wait much longer for it to arrive?

Well, there isn’t yet a confirmed announcement date for the phone, but there are some leaks. and rumors. So, between those and past form, we can predict when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be announced, when pre-orders might open, and when it might ship.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Our best guess for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 announcement month is July, since both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 were announced in July of their respective release years.

Samsung hasn’t been consistent about when in July, though, with the Z Flip 6 landing on July 10, and the Z Flip 5 landing on July 26.

However, according to South Korean site The JoongAng, Samsung will unveil this year’s model in early July at an event in New York. They don’t get more specific than that, but at a minimum, that would probably mean we’d see it in the first half of the month, and likely earlier than the July 10 date of the current model.

Indeed, Samsung has gradually shifted the announcement dates of its Z Flip phones to earlier in the year, so an earlier date than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would make sense.

However, the company won’t announce the phone on a weekend, which counts out July 5 and 6, and with July 4 being Independence Day in the US, that seems unlikely, too. So, that leaves July 1, 2, or 3, or July 7, 8, or 9 as possibilities.

But Samsung usually announces new Z Flip models on a Wednesday, which of those days leaves just July 2 or July 9 as possibilities, so one of those two dates would be our best guess.

Of course, that assumes the early July claim above is accurate, but at the very least, we’d expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 sometime in or around July, especially since multiple sources have said it will enter mass production in May, which would likely work for a launch around then.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Samsung opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 the same day as the phone was announced, and indeed that’s what the company tends to do with its handsets, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 being another recent example of this.

So, while there aren’t any leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s pre-order date yet, we’re fairly confident that you’ll be able to pre-order it on whatever day it’s announced. Which, as noted above, will probably be sometime in the first nine days of July, with July 2 or 9 being our best guess.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 shipped exactly two weeks after it was announced, while in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, there was a 16-day gap, and with the Z Flip 4, the wait was 15 days. In all these cases, it was roughly two weeks, so we’d expect to see that pattern repeated again this year.

In which case, based on our best guesses for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s announcement date, the phone could ship either sometime around July 16 or July 23.

What about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Future / Axel Metz)

As well as the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, we might see a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE this year, but notably, this would be the first Z Flip FE model, so we don’t have any history to help us predict when it might release.

There are some leaks, though, with the report from The JoongAng linked above claiming that the FE will probably be unveiled alongside the standard Z Flip 7. They add, however, that there’s a chance it won’t be released until later in the year – perhaps like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which Samsung teased at the launch of the S25 series, but is yet to start selling at the time of writing.

Indeed, another leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE won’t be available until the fourth quarter of the year, meaning October, November, or December. So, there could still be a long wait for that particular model.