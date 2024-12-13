New Galaxy S25 leak suggests there'll be no Slim model after all, but I'm not convinced

A new rumor out of Finland seems to share details of the Galaxy S25 lineup

We can't verify the information for ourselves

The report makes no mention of the rumored S25 Slim

A Finnish carrier has apparently shared key details for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra by adding the information to a public database, which would indicate a launch is coming soon.

That’s according to Finnish tech news site Suomimobiili, which shared the story without naming the carrier in question – as such, we can’t verify this for ourselves. This means it’s difficult to afford this rumor the same amount of weight as a typical tip or claimed leak.

Nevertheless, the report says that the model names, storage options, and colors of the new phones were all briefly listed by the unknown carrier.

First off, it seems that we’re getting the same three-phone lineup as the current generation, comprising the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra – this contrasts with prior rumors that speculated the Ultra could be reworked as a new Galaxy Note, with the Plus taking on the Pro moniker used by iPhone and Google Pixel.

These three models will apparently offer the same storage configurations as the S24 lineup too, with the standard S25 getting 128GB and 256GB options, the Plus getting 256GB and 512GB options, and the Ultra getting 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

As for colors, four options are listed for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, with a further four for the S25 Ultra. The report says that the vanilla S25 and S25 Plus will be available in Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint, and Iceblue, with the Ultra available in Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black.

If these prove accurate, we think some of these names may change in English-speaking regions, though they do align with previous rumors.

Additionally, the carrier listed several protective cases, including some with magnets built in. Other rumors had pointed to Samsung bringing magnetic wireless charging to the S25 lineup but this may be enabled through a case instead.

The report also lists rugged cases, silicone and standing cases, and a new line of cases titled “Kindsuit”.

As the report notes, these details reflect the models coming to Finland, though this is a fair approximation of what Western markets will receive – Samsung typically releases the same models worldwide, with East Asian markets the sole exception.

There has been some talk of a Galaxy S25 Slim arriving with this year's lineup, but this report suggests we won’t be seeing it this time around. However, since the informaton isn’t linked or even really described, we’re hesitant to give too much weight to this selection of rumors.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 lineup in January 2025. For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Samsung Galaxy phones coverage.