Samsung Galaxy S25 predicted colors: every rumored shade, including those for the S24 Plus and Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been extensively leaked at this point, and along with information on the likely Samsung Galaxy S25 specs and Samsung Galaxy S25 price, we’ve also heard details of the possible colors.

Below, you’ll find every color that’s been leaked so far for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with any accompanying imagery we've seen, and our analysis of how likely we might be to see it.

We’ll also be updating this article any time we hear additional Samsung Galaxy S25 colors news, so be sure to check back soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus colors

Samsung typically sells standard and Plus Galaxy S models in the same colors, so we predict that any color the Samsung Galaxy S25 is available in, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will be sold in too. Below, you’ll find the shades that have been leaked so far.

Note though that the Samsung Galaxy S24 is only available in seven shades, while eight colors have leaked below, so there’s a good chance at least one of these won’t be happening.

Moon Night Blue

A leaked image of a Galaxy S25 SIM card tray (Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Moon Night Blue is one shade we’ll apparently get the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in, and this color was first leaked by Ross Young, who has a decent track record.

Since then though, we’ve also seen leaked images of SIM card trays supposedly for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, courtesy of leaker Roland Quandt, one of which comes in a dark blue color, as you can see above.

Moon Night Blue certainly sounds dark, so these are probably one and the same, and with two reputable sources having leaked this shade we’d say it’s likely to feature. We hope it does too, because dark blue is an interesting color option.

Silver Shadow

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked image of a Galaxy S25 SIM card tray (Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Ross Young also mentioned a Silver Shadow shade for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, and this could be the same color as the leaked SIM card tray, pictured above. It could also perhaps look similar to the Marble Gray Samsung Galaxy S24.

If so, this would be a fairly understated and plain shade, but with a smart appearance that could appeal to a lot of people.

Sparking Blue / Sparkling Blue

Image 1 of 3 A leaked image of a Samsung Galaxy S25 in blue (Image credit: Tarun Vats) A leaked image of a Galaxy S25 SIM card tray (Image credit: Roland Quandt) A Samsung Galaxy S24 in Sapphire Blue (Image credit: Samsung)

Ross Young also mentioned a Sparking Blue shade, and we’ve seen exactly how that might look in the leaked Galaxy S25 image above, shared by Tarun Vats, though they instead call it Sparkling Blue, so we’re not certain which name is right.

This shade can also be seen on a leaked SIM card tray, so between these three leaks it seems highly likely to feature. However, it might not be overly new, as it looks somewhat similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 in Sapphire Blue.

Sparkling Green

Image 1 of 2 A leaked image of the Galaxy S25 in green (Image credit: Tarun Vats) A leaked image of a Galaxy S25 SIM card tray (Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Sparkling Green is another Samsung Galaxy S25 shade that has extensively leaked, with Ross Young mentioning it by that name, Tarun Vats sharing a picture of it, which you can see above, and Roland Quandt sharing a picture of a SIM card tray in a green shade, albeit a slightly different green.

So this again seems a very likely color for the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

Midnight Black

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 in black (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked image of a Galaxy S25 SIM card tray (Image credit: Roland Quandt)

One final shade that might be widely available is Midnight Black, which was also leaked by Ross Young, and included in the SIM card tray leak, as you can see above.

Black is an extremely common and popular smartphone color, so it’s no surprise we might be seeing this, and it could look something like the Onyx Black Samsung Galaxy S24, which you can also see above.

One thing to note though is that Young mentioned this color in relation to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus but not the base model. However, since Samsung usually offers both the standard and Plus models in the same shades, we doubt this would be an exception.

Pink Gold

A Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink Gold (Image credit: Samsung)

Some or all of the Samsung Galaxy S25 colors above are likely to be widely sold, but based on past form we’d additionally expect a few shades that will be exclusively offered on Samsung’s online store, and Pink Gold is one of these.

This Galaxy S25 shade was also leaked by Ross Young but so far not by anyone else, so we’re less confident of this than the options above. Still, pink gold and variations on that are popular options, and indeed you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 in a pink gold color, as pictured above, so there’s a good chance we will see this.

Blue/Gold

Another Samsung Galaxy S25 shade that’s likely to be a Samsung store exclusive according to Young is Blue/Gold, which sounds like an interesting and unusual choice, as well as likely being quite different to anything you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 in.

However, not only has this only been leaked by one source, but there are two other blue shades above, so we’re not sure Samsung would really sell the Galaxy S25 in three versions of blue.

We’d take this with a pinch of salt then, and if it does exist it might lean more towards gold than blue.

Coral Red

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Red (Image credit: Samsung)

The final leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 shade is Coral Red, and this once again comes just from Ross Young, and once again would probably be a Samsung store exclusive if it’s sold at all.

You can’t get any Samsung Galaxy S24 models in a red shade, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in red, as you can see above, so this might be something like that. In any case, this sounds like it would be one of the brightest and most eye-catching Samsung Galaxy S25 colors if it’s offered.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be sold in a completely different selection of shades to those above, and leaks have given us a good idea of what.

Titanium Black

Image 1 of 2 A leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks) A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black (Image credit: Samsung)

Ross Young also leaked some Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors, including Titanium Black, and a black Galaxy S25 Ultra shade has additionally been mentioned by leaker @UniverseIce.

So since this has been mentioned by two reputable sources we’d think it’s likely to happen, and it might look something like the black in the leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render above.

In fact though, you can already get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black, so it will probably look near identical to that.

Titanium Blue

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue (Image credit: Samsung)

Ross Young has also mentioned a Titanium Blue Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra shade, while @UniverseIce just calls it blue, but either way, some version of blue is looking likely.

We don’t have any imagery of this, but it will probably look like the Titanium Blue Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, pictured above.

Titanium Gray

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray (Image credit: Samsung)

Titanium Gray has also been mentioned by Ross Young as a Galaxy S25 Ultra color, while @UniverseIce refers to one shade just as ‘Titanium,’ which we suspect might be the same thing.

As with Titanium Blue there are no leaked images of this yet, but this is once again a shade you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra in, as pictured above.

Titanium Silver

A Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver (Image credit: Samsung)

We’ve also heard of a Titanium Silver option for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Ross Young, though this one hasn’t been mentioned by any other sources, so we’re less sure whether this color will actually be available or not. It could well be though, especially as silver is a popular, smart, and stylish shade.

It’s also a color that you can’t get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in, but it could look something like the Phantom Silver Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Titanium Blue/Black

In addition to the shades above (which might be widely available) the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably also be available in a few additional colors that can only be purchased from Samsung’s online store, and Titanium Blue/Black is one of them according to Ross Young.

Since Titanium Blue and Titanium Black have both also been mentioned by this source, the Blue/Black option would presumably sit somewhere between them, and it’s not a shade that’s currently available, so it could be quite interesting.

That said, since it has only been mentioned by one source we wouldn’t yet count on seeing it.

Titanium Jade Green

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 in Jade Green (Image credit: Samsung) A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Green (Image credit: Samsung)

Titanium Jade Green is another possible Samsung store-exclusive mentioned by Ross Young, while @UniverseIce has similarly mentioned a green shade.

This color would probably look something like the Jade Green Samsung Galaxy S24 or the Titanium Green Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, both of which are pictured above.

Titanium Pink Gold

Finally, Ross Young has mentioned Titanium Pink Gold as a possible Samsung store-exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and this might look something like the Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy S22 pictured further up.

Pink Gold and Rose Gold shades seem to be widespread in smartphones, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it show up here.