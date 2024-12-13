All four iPhone 17 models are again tipped to get 120Hz displays, and I couldn’t be happier

A new rumor has corroborated prior speculation that the iPhone 17 lineup will have 120Hz displays across the board

This is a crucial – some would say overdue – upgrade for the iPhone

Separate rumors point to a new connectivity chip and camera module design

We've been hearing for some time that Apple could finally consign 60Hz phone displays to history with next year’s iPhone 17 lineup, and a new rumor has lent further weight to this claim.

According to a report by Korean news outlet Digital Times (via notable tipster Jukanlosreve on Twitter), LG Display is considering upgrading its LTPO OLED production capability in anticipation of increased orders from Apple in 2025.

For reference, LTPO refers to low temperature polycrystalline oxide, a type of display technology that allows higher and variable refresh rates than a typical OLED or LCD. In smartphones, these displays almost always top out at 120Hz, though some phones (see the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro) have pushed this figure up to 144Hz and beyond.

Apple brands its LTPO panels as ProMotion displays, which offer a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz. This technology has been used in every Pro-level iPhone since the iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines.

Whether the base iPhone 17 and rumored iPhone 17 Air will receive ProMotion or instead utilize a fixed 120Hz refresh rate isn’t yet clear. The latter option would almost certainly be cheaper, though the new iPhone Air is expected to be marketed as something of a premium product.

The report adds that the share of iPhones using LG panels could rise from the present 30% to 40% next year, possibly due to rival display manufacturer BOE’s inability to keep up with LTPO demand. In the comments of their Twitter post sharing the story, Jukanlosreve suggests that the majority of iPhone 17 displays will continue to be made by Samsung.

Furthermore, the report quotes market research from UBI Research, which also corroborates the rumored transition to LTPO for all iPhones.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Late to the party

The iPhone 16 uses a 60Hz display (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is the last major phone manufacturer to produce a flagship device with a 60Hz display, having shipped every base-model and Plus iPhone with a 60Hz panel since the very first iPhone in 2007 – an era this latest rumor suggests may be coming to a close.

I, for one, welcome the rumored change with open arms, having repeatedly chastised Apple for saddling the supposedly premium iPhone 16 with a 60Hz refresh rate (an example of the company's worst habit).

In fact, the upcoming iPhone generation seems to be bringing with it a slew of design changes, both external and internal.

For instance, we recently heard rumors of a new camera module design for the iPhone 17 Pro and even the base iPhone 17, with three cameras mounted in a horizontal bar configuration not dissimilar to that on the Google Pixel lineup.

And a new rumor has surfaced that suggests the iPhone’s internal WiFi and Bluetooth chip, currently produced by Broadcom, will be replaced by a proprietary Apple design with the iPhone 17 lineup.

This may prove to be a double-edged sword, however: as Android Authority notes, the new connectivity chip could offer better efficiency over time at the cost of connection strength and capabilities.

It’s very unlikely that we’ll hear anything official about the iPhone 17 lineup until late next year, when we expect Apple to reveal its next crop of iPhones. Until then, be sure to keep up with our iPhone coverage for the latest updates – and why not check out our list of the best iPhones for a refresher on the top Apple handsets currently available?