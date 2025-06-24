An iPhone 17 case maker may have leaked the flagship phone's display upgrade
A bigger screen incoming?
- A now-amended Amazon listing hinted at a 6.3-inch iPhone 17 display
- The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch screen
- All four iPhone 17 models could sport 120Hz ProMotion screens
Based on the iPhone 17 rumors we've heard so far, we were expecting the base-model 2025 iPhone to get a bigger 6.3-inch screen – up from the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 16 – and the upgrade may now have been confirmed by a third-party case manufacturer.
An Amazon India listing spotted by GSMArena was showing an iPhone 16 Pro screen protector from Spigen as also being compatible with the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. The listing has now been revised to remove any iPhone 17 mentions.
The implication is that the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17, and the iPhone 17 Pro are all going to have the same 6.3-inch screen size. It matches a leak that emerged last month, though it's possible that smaller bezels – rather than any increase in the phone's physical size – will be the reason for the larger screen.
As for the iPhone 17 Pro, all the indications have been that the phone will retain the same 6.3-inch display as its predecessor. That could make choosing between the standard and the Pro model a little trickier than it was last year.
Another display upgrade
Another iPhone 17 rumor that's doing the rounds is that all four models are going to come with 120Hz displays, which Apple describes as ProMotion. That means smoother effects and scrolling, and support for an always-on display.
Again, it would blur the line between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, so we'll have to wait and see what decisions Apple ultimately makes. It's possible that the standard iPhone 17 could stick with last year's chipset to provide a more affordable option.
It seems almost certain now that we'll also get an iPhone 17 Air handset, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus. The talk has been that the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5mm thick, front to back, though some of the benefits of it being so slim could be undone by the size of the camera bump around the back.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The series will be rounded out by the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or perhaps the iPhone 17 Ultra), which is said to be getting the same sized 6.9-inch screen as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The phones are expected to be launched in September.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.