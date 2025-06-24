A now-amended Amazon listing hinted at a 6.3-inch iPhone 17 display

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch screen

All four iPhone 17 models could sport 120Hz ProMotion screens

Based on the iPhone 17 rumors we've heard so far, we were expecting the base-model 2025 iPhone to get a bigger 6.3-inch screen – up from the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 16 – and the upgrade may now have been confirmed by a third-party case manufacturer.

An Amazon India listing spotted by GSMArena was showing an iPhone 16 Pro screen protector from Spigen as also being compatible with the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. The listing has now been revised to remove any iPhone 17 mentions.

The implication is that the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17, and the iPhone 17 Pro are all going to have the same 6.3-inch screen size. It matches a leak that emerged last month, though it's possible that smaller bezels – rather than any increase in the phone's physical size – will be the reason for the larger screen.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, all the indications have been that the phone will retain the same 6.3-inch display as its predecessor. That could make choosing between the standard and the Pro model a little trickier than it was last year.

Another display upgrade

The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Another iPhone 17 rumor that's doing the rounds is that all four models are going to come with 120Hz displays, which Apple describes as ProMotion. That means smoother effects and scrolling, and support for an always-on display.

Again, it would blur the line between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, so we'll have to wait and see what decisions Apple ultimately makes. It's possible that the standard iPhone 17 could stick with last year's chipset to provide a more affordable option.

It seems almost certain now that we'll also get an iPhone 17 Air handset, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus. The talk has been that the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5mm thick, front to back, though some of the benefits of it being so slim could be undone by the size of the camera bump around the back.

The series will be rounded out by the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or perhaps the iPhone 17 Ultra), which is said to be getting the same sized 6.9-inch screen as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The phones are expected to be launched in September.