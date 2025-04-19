Fresh iPhone 17 dummy unit leak may show camera bumps and MagSafe connectors for all four models

The iPhone 17 Pro may look significantly different to the iPhone 16 Pro, shown here

Another iPhone 17 dummy unit image appears

We can see all four expected models next to each other

Some designs are changing on these models

Day by day we're getting closer to September and the expected launch of the iPhone 17, and ahead of the official reveal, we've seen several leaked images purporting to show off this series of handsets – including a new picture featuring all four models.

This comes from well-known tipster @MajinBuOfficial, who posted an image to social media showing dummy units of what we think are the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17.

They go down in size, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro Max as the biggest. That phone has been tipped to have a 6.9-inch display, with a 6.6-inch screen for the iPhone 17 Air, a 6.3-inch screen for the iPhone 17 Pro, and a 6.1 inch screen for the iPhone 17.

That's all largely similar to the current models in terms of screen size, though the iPhone 17 Air is a new addition, so we can't compare it to anything else. It's said to be replacing the iPhone 16 Plus in the line-up, which has a 6.7-inch display.

Cameras and charging

iPhone 17 Lineup pic.twitter.com/JidhEInOofApril 18, 2025

We can see here the rear camera bumps on these iPhones, which in the case of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, are going to look substantially different to the ones on the current models – as we've seen from other leaked renders.

The four phone dummy units shown here all show MagSafe connectors too, apparently confirming that the wireless charging tech will be coming to these handsets. Rather unexpectedly, Apple left it off the iPhone 16e launched in February.

Dummy units like these are built based on schematics obtained from the supply chain, and help accessory makers – third-party case manufacturers for example – get their products ready ahead of a phone actually going on sale.

As always, we shouldn't take any of this information as being 100% accurate until it's confirmed by Apple. However, a lot of the leaks and rumors we've seen so far are consistent in the designs they're showing for these 2025 iPhones.