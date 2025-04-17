New iPhone 17 Pro render ditches the two-tone design for a possibly more accurate appearance
This time it's all one color
- A new iPhone 17 Pro render shows a single color for the whole back of the phone
- This is at odds with previous renders
- However, it matches a design claim from a reputable source
So far, most renders of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have shown them with a two-tone design, where the rumored large new camera block is one color, and the rest of the rear is another. But a new render shows these two elements in the same shade.
The image you can see below was shared by @kdctweets (via Phone Arena), and we’d take it with a pinch of salt, since they don’t yet have much of a track record as a leaker – and also it’s unclear whether this image is based on new information they’ve obtained, or just their own vision of what the iPhone 17 Pro might look like.
But it’s notable regardless, because recently Mark Gurman – an Apple watcher with a superb track record – claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro series wouldn’t have a two-tone design. So there’s a good chance this image provides a more accurate look at the iPhone 17 Pro’s design than previous renders do.
No two-tone for your iPhone
Whether it all being one color is better or worse than two-tone is somewhat subjective – and may not matter much anyway if you’re just going to put the phone in a case. But while nothing is certain just yet, we’re inclined to believe Gurman on this – meaning the design in this render is probably something along the lines of what Apple will unveil.
That said, even if the colors of the two sections are mostly a match, there may be some slight differences in the tone, as a previous iPhone 17 Pro leak suggested the camera housing would be metal, while the bottom half of the phone would be glass. So the colors might not be quite as uniform as they are here.
We’ll probably find out for sure in September, as that’s when the iPhone 17 series is likely to be unveiled, but we’d expect plenty more unofficial renders will emerge in the meantime.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
