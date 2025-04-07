The iPhone 17 Pro may not have the drastic redesign previously tipped

By published

No two-tone for the new phone

Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max apparently won't have a two-tone design
  • But the camera block will supposedly be changed
  • Overall, these phones apparently won’t have a “particularly bold new look”

We’ve been hearing for a while now that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may look substantially different to their predecessors, with completely changed camera designs, two-tone appearances, and possibly even a smaller Dynamic Island cut-out. Now though, a reputable source has suggested some of that won’t be happening.

Apple watcher Mark Gurman has said in his latest newsletter for Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) that the iPhone 17 Pro series won’t have a “particularly bold new look”, with the front said to appear “quite similar” to the iPhone 16 Pro.

That might mean talk of a smaller Dynamic Island cut-out is wrong, though Gurman doesn’t specify exactly what if anything will change on the front.

An unofficial render of the iPhone 17 Pro

A leaked image of the iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Front Page Tech / @asherdipps‬)

Meaningful changes to the camera design

He does say that the camera on the back will look “meaningfully different”, so that suggests the images we’ve seen showing a large, Pixel-like camera block could be accurate.

However, some of these also show a two-tone design, with a black camera block on an otherwise silver or gray iPhone, and this apparently won’t be happening, with Gurman saying the camera block will be the same color as the rest of the phone.

As with any unofficial information we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially as some of it is at odds with earlier rumors, but Gurman is about as good a source of Apple gossip as you’re going to get, so he may well be right.

We’ll probably find out in September, as that’s when we’re expecting the iPhone 17 series to launch, but stay tuned to TechRadar in the meantime for all the leaks and rumors.

