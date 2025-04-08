Sketchy iOS 19 leak suggests your iPhone could soon look a lot more like Android

All change?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • A possible iOS 19 design has been shown off in a video
  • App icons look a bit more circular and Android-like
  • However, there's reason to doubt the accuracy of this leak

One of the more consistent rumors we’ve heard about iOS 19 is that it will usher in a major redesign, and look quite different to iOS 18 as a result. Exactly what it will look like, however, is disputed.

Leaker Jon Prosser claims to have a good idea though, having followed up an early look at the possible design of Apple’s upcoming software with a new YouTube video (via AppleInsider), showing a mock-up of iOS 19 that’s supposedly based on a more recent build.

If the video is accurate, iOS 19 could be taking some inspiration from Android, as the app icons are shown as being more circular than in iOS 18, bringing them more in line with some Android skins.

This video is the biggest iOS leak ever. - YouTube This video is the biggest iOS leak ever. - YouTube
Watch On

Other changes include a more glass-like design, with some translucent elements to the interface, and some visionOS-inspired parts, such as a new pill-shaped bar at the bottom of many built-in apps.

Don't count on this

You can see all this in the video, but it’s worth taking these images with a serious helping of salt. For one thing, Prosser has a mixed track record – he has accurately leaked some things in the past, but he's also been very wrong about others.

For another thing, when Prosser previously leaked iOS 19, Apple watcher Mark Gurman (who has a much better track record) posted on X saying the images aren’t representative. This time around he simply reposted that message, so he’s seemingly no more confident about Prosser’s updated iOS 19 information than he was about the original leak.

Who’s right here? We probably won’t know for sure until WWDC 2025 in June, where Apple is likely to announce the new operating system. Given Gurman’s better track record though, we’re skeptical of this leak.

It’s worth noting, though, that Gurman himself has said to expect a redesign of some kind, so we’re likely to see big changes in iOS 19 – it just might not look like this.

