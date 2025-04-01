Time to upgrade? These iPhones and iPads could be left behind by iOS 19, according to new rumors

Apple may not bring iOS 19 to the iPhone XR, XS or XS Max

This leak contradicts previous reports on the software update

The 7th-gen iPad apparently also isn't getting iPadOS 19

Back in December, a leak promised that owners of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would be getting iOS 19 alongside the rest of the iPhone range. But a new leak from a pretty reliable source now says that isn't true.

This leak comes via 9to5Mac, whose source – an anonymous, private account on X with a good track record in breaking Apple software stories – says that the XR, XS and XS Max won't be invited to the iOS 19 party.

The new leak also appears to confirm that the seventh-generation iPad, launched in 2019, won't be able to get an iPadOS 19 upgrade either.

What iPhones are getting the iOS 19 upgrade?

The iPhone XS Max may be left behind by the iOS 19 update (Image credit: TechRadar)

Nothing's official until Apple announces it at WWDC 2025, which we now know will start on June 9. But if the latest leak is correct, then the oldest iPhone that iOS 19 will support is the iPhone 11. Of the iPhone SE phones, both the second and generation versions will get the upgrade.

If Apple sticks to its usual timeframe we should see a developer beta of iOS 19 in June, with various public betas before a final release alongside the iPhone 17 in September 2025.

Details of the iOS 19 upgrades haven't been released yet, but of course the leaks have already started. We're expecting to see a visual redesign that allies iOS and iPadOS more closely with visionOS, a new camera app, and maybe even a version of Siri that works more reliably.

It's an important update for Apple: iOS 18 was launched with heavy emphasis on Apple Intelligence, and some of the most talked-about features have been delayed significantly. That means iOS 19 needs to do more than make promises of future fun; it needs to actually deliver.

