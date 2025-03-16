Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models

News
By published

Camera bumps and thin frames

Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 16 Pro launched last September (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • Dummy units for four iPhone 17 models appear
  • The Pro and Pro Max are set for a noticeable redesign
  • Apple is also tipped to launch an iPhone 17 Air

The pace is starting to pick up when it comes to iPhone 17 leaks and rumors, and some new images of dummy units for all four expected models have now found their way online, giving us a detailed look at the various designs Apple has been working on.

These pictures come courtesy of well-known tipster @SonnyDickson, and cover the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max – which we've heard may in fact be called the iPhone 17 Ultra.

Dummy units often appear ahead of phone launches: they're based on schematics sourced from the supply chain, and they help manufacturers producing cases and other accessories to get their wares ready in time for the actual launch day.

That means these are just metal blocks – there are no electronics inside them, and we can't take a look at the phones in action, but we can see the sizes and the contours of the handsets that are due to make their actual debut in September.

Four models expected

The iPhone 17 seems to be the only one of these phones to not get a noticeable redesign: it's going to look a lot like the iPhone 16, based on this leak and previous ones we've seen. The other models, however, are apparently getting raised camera bumps on the back.

These bumps are the biggest on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, as these handsets are set to have the most cameras. The Pixel-style camera bar could be made from a different material or come in a different color, as per earlier rumors.

Then there's the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be replacing the iPhone 16 Plus. We can see the camera bump on this model too, as well as how thin it is compared to the other three handsets – some leaks suggest it's as thin as 5.5 mm, front to back.

We're going to have to wait another six months for all of this to be confirmed of course, but we've now seen a substantial number of leaks showing off this same design. No doubt more details are going to emerge ahead of launch day.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Air leak may have revealed some key specs – and how it compares to the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air renders give us a close look at the possible design of Apple’s rumored super-slim model
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
iPhone 17: latest news and rumors for every expected model
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Pro rumor predicts bizarre new camera bar design, but we're far from convinced
Latest in iPhone
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay
Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
The Apple iPhone 16e held at a slant at a window
From iPhone to Android and (almost) back again – the iPhone 16e failed to lure me back to iOS
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Air leak may have revealed some key specs – and how it compares to the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
A super close up image of the Google Gemini app in the Play Store
It's official: Google Assistant will be retired for phones this year, with Gemini taking over
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #1147)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
More about iphone
The iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 on a colored background

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: which is the real bargain?
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay

Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
Campfire Audio Clara earbuds, with TR&#039;s Money No Object badge

I listened to Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on Alessandro Cortini's Campfire Audio IEMs, and now everything else is just… less than
See more latest
Most Popular
Eizo FlexScan FLT
Behold the world's most power-efficient monitor — the EIZO FlexScan FLT
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Alien: Earth: everything we know so far about FX's upcoming Alien TV show coming to Hulu and Disney+
Half man, half AI.
Generative AI has a long way to go as siloed data and abuse of its capacity remain a downside – but it does change the game for security teams
diamond gemstone
Diamond set to become mainstream coolant for AI GPU servers as world’s best thermal conductor promises 25% better overclocking, and 'double performance per watt'
Zuckerberg Meta AI
Meta powers ahead with conscious chip uncoupling with Nvidia as it tests its first in-house training AI-PU
Email
Over 90% of Americans demand a "right-to-disconnect" law which would protect them from out-of-hours work communication
A super close up image of the Google Gemini app in the Play Store
It's official: Google Assistant will be retired for phones this year, with Gemini taking over
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #1147)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)