Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
Camera bumps and thin frames
- Dummy units for four iPhone 17 models appear
- The Pro and Pro Max are set for a noticeable redesign
- Apple is also tipped to launch an iPhone 17 Air
The pace is starting to pick up when it comes to iPhone 17 leaks and rumors, and some new images of dummy units for all four expected models have now found their way online, giving us a detailed look at the various designs Apple has been working on.
These pictures come courtesy of well-known tipster @SonnyDickson, and cover the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max – which we've heard may in fact be called the iPhone 17 Ultra.
Dummy units often appear ahead of phone launches: they're based on schematics sourced from the supply chain, and they help manufacturers producing cases and other accessories to get their wares ready in time for the actual launch day.
That means these are just metal blocks – there are no electronics inside them, and we can't take a look at the phones in action, but we can see the sizes and the contours of the handsets that are due to make their actual debut in September.
Four models expected
Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71IbaMarch 16, 2025
The iPhone 17 seems to be the only one of these phones to not get a noticeable redesign: it's going to look a lot like the iPhone 16, based on this leak and previous ones we've seen. The other models, however, are apparently getting raised camera bumps on the back.
These bumps are the biggest on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, as these handsets are set to have the most cameras. The Pixel-style camera bar could be made from a different material or come in a different color, as per earlier rumors.
Then there's the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be replacing the iPhone 16 Plus. We can see the camera bump on this model too, as well as how thin it is compared to the other three handsets – some leaks suggest it's as thin as 5.5 mm, front to back.
We're going to have to wait another six months for all of this to be confirmed of course, but we've now seen a substantial number of leaks showing off this same design. No doubt more details are going to emerge ahead of launch day.
