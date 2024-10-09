This Samsung Galaxy S25 leak seemingly shows all three models, with curvy corners and slim bezels

We’re possibly now only a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, so it’s no wonder these phones are seemingly leaking, and the latest leak appears to show all three models side by side.

A photo shared by reliable leaker @UniverseIce on X shows the front of phones labeled as the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It’s not clear whether these are functional phones or dummy units, but this far from launch we’d guess the latter. Either way though, they provide our first look at all three handsets next to each other.

From this, we can see that – if the details in this image are right – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is significantly larger than the Samsung Galaxy S25, but only slightly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

That’s not too surprising, since the same was true of the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, and leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a 6.17-inch display while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might have a 6.86-inch one.

So that would make the Ultra substantially larger than the standard model. And while we haven’t heard what size the Galaxy S25 Plus’s screen will be, its predecessor has a 6.7-inch display, and since the S25 Plus doesn’t look much smaller than the S25 Ultra here, a similar screen size again is likely.

Curvier corners and slimmer bezels

Beyond the sizes, you can also see that all three phones unsurprisingly have a single-lens punch-hole camera, like their predecessors, and that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has more rounded corners than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s in line with other claimed leaks, and while they still don’t appear quite as rounded as the corners on the other two Galaxy S25 models, they do leave the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looking like it’s part of the same series, rather than a completely unrelated phone. So there’s more uniformity here than with the Galaxy S24 line.

Finally, all three phones look to have slimmer bezels than their predecessors, though if these are just dummy units then the bezel size might not be representative of what we see on the actual handsets.

The overall design may well be accurate though, since dummy units are often used by accessory makers to craft cases for phones ahead of their launch, so dimensions and other design details need to be correct.

That said, since we don’t know where this photo originated, you should definitely take it with a pinch of salt.