First leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 images suggest a disappointingly minor redesign

Most Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks so far have focused on the top-end model, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but now we've had our first look at what may be the design of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25.

This comes in the form of renders shared by reputable leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Android Headlines, one of which you can see below – and at first glance you might think you’re looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24, as these renders show a very similar design to that phone.

As with the Galaxy S24, these Galaxy S25 renders show a triple-lens camera array arranged vertically at the upper-left of the phone's rear, with an identically positioned flash, while on the front there’s once again a punch-hole camera aperture in the top-center of a flat screen.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

There are some small changes though. For one thing, the housing around the camera lenses is larger and black here, while on the Samsung Galaxy S24 it’s smaller and more of a silver color. Also, the bezels are apparently smaller on the Galaxy S25.

They don’t really look any smaller in these renders, despite the source saying they are, but leaker @UniverseIce agrees that they’re smaller and has shared an edited version of one of the renders, showing how they might actually look, which you can see below.

The actual bezel of Galaxy S25 is as shown in the Right picture, and the Left picture is wrong. pic.twitter.com/LFb8vMOlCfSeptember 13, 2024

Slightly smaller but ultimately similar

In any case, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is also said to have a 6.17-inch screen which Samsung will likely market as being 6.2 inches, as on the Samsung Galaxy S24. But – probably in part because of the reduced bezel size – the handset overall is said to be slightly smaller than the S24.

This leak points to dimensions of around 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 is 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm.

So if this all proves accurate then the Samsung Galaxy S25 will probably look marginally different to the S24, but will be almost identical overall. That’s a bit disappointing, especially as, while many observers felt that Apple’s iPhone 16 announcement was underwhelming, the company at least added some new buttons to its phones. Still, maybe what’s on the inside of the Galaxy S25 will be more interesting.