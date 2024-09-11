New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders give our closest look yet at the likely design

With the iPhone 16 series now here, the next major smartphone launch we’re expecting is that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line, and while that probably won’t arrive until January, a new render has provided what is potentially our first close look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, specifically.

Android Headlines and leaker @OnLeaks have crafted renders of the supposed design of the upcoming flagship, and while this isn’t the first time we’ve seen unofficial Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, it is the first time we’ve seen the phone from quite so many angles.

In any case, these new renders – one of which you can see below – show a phone that largely looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but with more rounded corners.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

These renders also show all four sides of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as being flat, while the left and right edges of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are slightly curved.

Note, however, that some details of these renders might be slightly wrong, as leaker @UniverseIce posted on X claiming that the texture on the camera housing might differ from this, as it’s apparently based on speculation, and that the bezels in these renders are too big. They also supplied an edited version of one of the renders to show the smaller bezels they’re expecting, which you can see below.

This is the Galaxy S25 Ultra in my eyes, the smallest symmetrical bezel in the history of smart phones. pic.twitter.com/Fhn3TuHlihSeptember 11, 2024

A smaller phone with a new camera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in titanium grey (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

In any case, Android Headlines and @OnLeaks also supplied some specs to go with their renders, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh just 219g, making it lighter than both the 232g Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the 227g iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It will also apparently have the same 6.8-inch screen size as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but be a marginally smaller phone, at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm rather than 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm.

It’s worth noting, though, that while we’ve heard that weight and those Galaxy S25 Ultra dimensions leaked before, a previous leak pointed to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra having a slightly larger screen.

This latest leak also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery (just like last year), and a largely similar selection of cameras to before, including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 10MP 3x telephoto, along with a new 50MP ultra-wide.

Whether this will all prove accurate remains to be seen, but @OnLeaks does have a great track record for leaks, so these are among the more credible Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks we’ve heard so far.