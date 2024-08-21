The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a bigger screen to match the iPhone 16 Pro Max

At 6.8 inches the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra already has a bigger screen than most phones, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display could be even bigger.

This is according to reputable leaker @UniverseIce, who – posting on X – claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 6.86-inch screen, which could see it more or less match the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which leaks suggest will either have a 6.9-inch display or an identically sized 6.86-inch one.

And that’s not the only way that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might match the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as @UniverseIce additionally claimed that Samsung’s upcoming phone will be 77.6mm wide (down from the 79mm of its predecessor), which is apparently an identical width to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Continue to discuss the details of S25 Ultra Compared to S24Ultra, the body width has been reduced to 77.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.Thanks to the reduced border, the screen reaching 6.86 inches. pic.twitter.com/fjxy0iRar9August 21, 2024

Despite that, the actual display part is said to be marginally wider than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display, at 73mm rather than 72.3mm. That’s because the phone apparently has slimmer bezels and a narrower frame than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as you can see in the comparison picture included in their post.

A smaller phone with a bigger screen

Assuming the rest of the picture is accurate though, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t be much if any taller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite the apparently larger screen and narrower body. So in other words it could actually be smaller in the hand despite having a larger display.

That – coupled with the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rumored rounded corners – could make it significantly more pleasant to hold and interact with than the current model, so these small changes could make a big difference.

Of course, as ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt, though Ice Universe has a solid track record. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to land – alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus – in January or February, so we should find out its exact size then.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors