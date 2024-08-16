Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to be replaced by the Galaxy… Note 25?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra certainly has a striking design, but its sharp corners can also make it uncomfortable to hold in certain orientations. This might not be an issue with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra though – and Samsung's top S25 model could get a blast-from-the-past name change too.

Reputable leaker @UniverseIce has shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on X, and the phone in the images has more-rounded corners than the S24 Ultra.

It’s not clear where @UniverseIce got these images from, but they’re a source with a good track record, and they’ve also previously claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a more rounded design.

August 15, 2024

In another post, which you can see below, the same source posted an image comparing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s front to that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This gives you a clear look at how much more rounded the S25 Ultra’s corners might be, but the focus here is on the bezels.

@UniverseIce claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is narrower than the 79mm-wide Galaxy S24 Ultra, yet still has a wider screen than that phone’s 72.3mm-wide display. That’s apparently achieved through a slimmer frame, and going by this image perhaps also smaller bezels.

They don’t give any actual measurements for any of these parts of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but we imagine the difference must be quite small, though they claim it’s “an ideal design”.

August 16, 2024

A new name to go with the new design

And it might not just be the design that’s changing – the name could be too. According to leaker Yogesh Brar, Samsung might bring back the Galaxy Note name and launch the phone as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Note instead. They also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus might instead launch as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Pro.

There could be some logic to this, since the current Ultra line has more in common with the Notes of old than Samsung’s original Ultra handsets anyway. But it could cause confusion among buyers as to whether the Note or the Pro is the top model – and to justify the Pro name, Samsung might need to equip the middle model with better specs than it typically has.

In any case, it’s still probably quite a while until the Galaxy S25 series will launch, with January or February being the likely window. So we probably won’t find out for sure how these phones look or what they’re called for a long time yet, and we’d expect plenty more leaks to arrive in the meantime.